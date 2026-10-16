The Hurricane Huddle: Martinez carries volleyball, soccer survives a red card, football moves up on a bye

Miami didn’t lose a game this week, and the football team climbed the polls without playing one.

Here’s the latest edition of the Hurricane Huddle (10/7 – 10/14):

Volleyball

Freshman Ruth Martinez put up 23 kills twice in three days as Miami volleyball swept its homestand at Freeman Indoor Stadium.

Friday’s four-set win over Clemson didn’t start clean. The Tigers took the first set 28-26 before Miami won the next three. Martinez hit .409 with 23 kills and five blocks, and setter Ariana Rodriguez added 52 assists and four aces. The win was the 250th of head coach Jose “Keno” Gandara’s career.

Sunday’s match against Georgia Tech went the distance. The Yellow Jackets won the second and third sets 25-22 to go up 2-1, but Miami took the fourth 25-20 and the fifth 15-13. Martinez matched her 23 kills, sophomore Sonja Danilovic added a career-high 17 and Asia Harvey had 15. Rodriguez finished with 57 assists and 18 digs.

The Hurricanes (7-8, 5-1 ACC) have won four straight and have won five of their last six games since ACC play opened.

They open a road trip at SMU on Friday before visiting Pitt on Sunday.

Ava Stroshane, Staff Photographer // Freshman outside hitter Ruth Martinez reaches up for the ball during the Sept. 27 home game against FSU.

Soccer

Miami played No. 4 Wake Forest with a player down for more than half the game and didn’t give up a goal.

The Hurricanes and Demon Deacons drew 0-0 Saturday afternoon at Cobb Stadium. Crosby Nicholson was sent off with a red card in the 38th minute, which left Miami with 10 players for the final 52-plus minutes. Goalkeeper Atlee Olofson made four saves, two of them in the first 15 minutes.

Wake Forest outshot Miami 8-6 and put four shots on goal to Miami’s two. The Canes still had their chances. UM won the corner battle 8-2 and had an opportunity that hit the post.

It was Miami’s second straight shutout after a 1-0 win at Pitt on Oct. 3. The Hurricanes (8-3-2, 3-2-1 ACC) are tied for third in the conference with 10 points.

Miami hosts Iona on Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. at Cobb.

Football

Miami didn’t play this week and still moved up.

Coming off a 41-13 win at Clemson, the Hurricanes (5-0, 3-0 ACC) were on a bye and climbed from No. 4 to No. 3 in the AP poll after previously top-ranked Texas lost to Oklahoma. Only Georgia and Notre Dame are ranked ahead of Miami.

The rest of October starts with the rivalry game. Miami hosts Florida State on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, with the game airing on ESPN.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor // Freshman Forward Vivien Muchuruza celebrates after scoring a goal on September 11, 2026 at Cobb Stadium.

Coming up