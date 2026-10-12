Miami volleyball defeats Georgia Tech in a close five set match 

The University of Miami’s volleyball team hosted Georgia Tech in a close five-set victory at Freeman Indoor Stadium on Sunday. Miami improves its overall record to 7-8 and conference play to 5-1.

To begin the game, the Yellow Jackets took an early lead, but only went up as many as four points. Miami followed with four straight points, including two kills from sophomore outside hitter Sonja Danilovic.

The two teams played back and fourth, keeping a close score. A mixture of points from Georgia Tech, key points from Miami’s sophomore outside hitter Asia Harvery and Yellow Jacket service errors, the score eventually reached 22 even.

With a key kill from freshman middle Denitsa Angelova and three kills from Harvey, Miami was able to end the set 26-24.

The second set began with traded points between both teams until Harvey and freshman outside hitter Ruth Martinez added several points to the scoreboard, bringing the score to 6-4. After advancing the score to 13-10, Georgia Tech scored three straight points to tie it, bringing the score to 13-13.

Although Miami scored four consecutive points, the Yellow Jackets began to chip away, going on a 5-0 run and taking the lead over Miami to 19-18. Georgia Tech was able to win the second set 25-22.

Four straight kills from junior middle Logan Wiley and Harvey as well as an ace from redshirt senior libero Gaby Arroyo, the Hurricanes opened the third set strong. The Yellow Jackets scored five of the six next points, cutting down Miami’s lead, and taking a two-point lead of their own over the Canes.

With an ace from Angelova and kills from Danilovic and Martinez, UM was able to pull ahead, but Georgia Tech took control with a 7-0 run, making the score 19-13, leading the score. The Yellow Jackets were able to hold on to their momentum and close the set 25-22.

Ava Stroshane, Staff Photographer // Facing pressure from FSU blockers, sophomore outside hitter Asia Harvey jumps up for a kill during the Sept. 27 home volleyball game.

The Canes came out in the fourth set ready, scoring the first three points. Although early on, the score was close, Miami was able to add another four points to the scoreboard and even though Georgia Tech chipped away at the deficit, Miami was able to hold onto its’ lead.

Nine of Miami’s final 10 points were kills from Martinez who had four, Harvey who had two, one from Danilovic and redshirt junior setter Ariana Rodriguez securing the fourth set 25-20 and forcing a fifth set.

Continuing their momentum, Miami scored six of the first 10 points to open the fifth set. The Yellow Jackets added a few points of their own, but the Hurricanes continued to add points, eventually taking a four-point lead.

Although Georgia Tech pulled within two points, kills from Harvey and Danilovic kept the Canes in the lead.

The Yellow Jackets who kept the score close scored four straight points and pulled within one. With the score set at 13-11, thanks to Danilovic’s 17th kill of the match, Georgia Tech was able to tie the match, but the Hurricanes pulled through ending the final set with a 15-13 win.

Three of Miami’s outsider hitters had double-digit kills. Martinez had 23, Danilovic had a career-high of 17, and Harvey added 15.

Rodriguez tallied 57 assists, two serving aces and 18 digs. She now ranks as the second all time in program history to have 140 career service aces, just short of three which would set a new program record.

Defensively, Wiley had four blocks followed by Angelova and Rodriguez having three each. Arroyo recorded 14 digs to finish the match as well.

The Canes for the first time this month hit the road to face the No. 6 SMU in Dallas on Friday, Oct. 16.