Gandara earns 250th career win as Miami secures fourth straight at home

Not to be outdone by the football team’s 41-13 beatdown over Clemson, Canes Volleyball earned its fourth consecutive home victory with a 3-1 win over the Tigers.

The win marked UM head coach Jose “Keno” Gandara’s 250th career win as he celebrated emphatically with his team after the game.

However, it wasn’t a straightforward affair for the Hurricanes.

Clemson held the lead for much of the first set. The Canes recorded a few early kills, led by Logan Wiley and Ruth Martinez, while a block by Denitsa Angelova helped Miami earn a few extra points.

Angelova continued to make an impact with seven blocks and nine kills, while Martinez and Wiley followed closely behind. Miami took the lead for the first time at 21-19 after trailing 13-9.

The set was tied at 24 before Miami held a chance to take the set leading 26-25. But, Clemson responded with four consecutive kills to take the first set, 28-26.

Miami appeared more comfortable in the second set, determined to tie the match up.

After an early lead, Clemson tied the set 12-12 before a kill from Martinez and a Clemson error helped the Canes regain momentum.

Florida native Gaby Arroyo and Martinez continued to deliver, adding four consecutive kills and a service ace to clinch the set for Miami, 25-20.

Miami’s star of the night was Martinez who recorded 23 kills on a .409 hitting percentage alongside five blocks.

Coming off her second ACC Freshman of the Week honors, Martinez continues to reset the growing expectations around her.

Ava Stroshane, Staff Photographer // Freshman outside hitter Ruth Martinez reaches up for the ball during the Sept. 27 home game against FSU.

Setter Ariana Rodriguez also had an impressive night as she recorded 52 assists and four service aces, bringing her career total to 138.

While the third set started strong for the Tigers, who took a 5-2 lead, Rodriguez got the Canes into gear with a kill and service ace.

Both teams traded blows before the Hurricanes pulled away late to take the set 25-19.

With the Canes one set away from clinching the match, its stars showed up to see the match out.

The Tigers jumped out to a 7-4 lead, but that control didn’t last for long. Sonja Danilovic recorded multiple kills as Miami regained its momentum, with Angelova, Martinez and Asia Harvey also recording kills.

Miami sealed the set and the match with consecutive plays from Angelova who recorded a block and another kill to send Freeman Indoor Stadium into cheers.

The Canes (6-8, 4-1 ACC) will remain at home to host Georgia Tech on Sunday before returning to action on Oct. 18 against SMU.