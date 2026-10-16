ACC Huddle returns to Coral Gables ahead of Miami-FSU

As the Miami Hurricanes get ready to take on their rival Florida State at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night, ACC Huddle will be live on campus at Lakeside Patio ahead of the game.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon, free and open to the public.

ACC Huddle will be hosted by Taylor Tannebaum, with analysts including former players Eddie Royal and Eric Mac Lain and former FSU national championship-winning head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Visitor parking will be available at Pavia Garage and will be free of charge, but spots might fill up quickly, so plans accordingly. Families with kids and those who were not fortunate enough to get a ticket to the game can come and join the fun.

The last time the Huddle was here was during the CFP Championship game back in January at Hard Rock Stadium.

“We’re so excited to be back here on Miami’s beautiful campus,” said Laura Rea, Director of ACC Huddle. “We had an awesome experience last season and can’t wait to see the fans come out to support us on Saturday.”

Alongside the show, the ACC Huddle area hosts a variety of pop-up stands, filled with giveaways and games for attendees to try — including a tic-tac-toe station played by throwing the football into the squares.

Students are also excited for the return of ACC Huddle.

“After having College Game Day last year I’m so excited to have the ACC Huddle on campus,” said junior Lorena Sills.

Canes fans are encouraged to wear orange, pack the stage, create their favorite game day signs, hold them up and cheer for the Miami Hurricanes as they play host to the rival Seminoles on Saturday.

Kickoff for the rivalry game is set for 7 p.m. EST, and will air on ESPN.