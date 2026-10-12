Miami moves up to No. 3 in the AP Poll

The Hurricanes were on bye this week following their 41-13 dominance of Clemson in Death Valley.

During their absence, the Canes moved up one spot from No. 4 to No. 3 in the AP Poll following top-ranked Texas dropping its first game of the season in Dallas against Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry.

Only the Georgia Bulldogs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish — who the Hurricanes will play on Nov. 7 — are ranked higher than Miami.

Miami has been on fire the first month and a half of the season, with an average margin of victory of 39.8 points per game, which is even better than the historic 2001 squad which boasted a 32.9 average margin of victory en route to Miami’s most recent national title.

Star players Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney have both their names thrown around in conversations for the Heisman Trophy, with Mensah neck-and-neck with Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith for the award after becoming the first FBS quarterback this century to go his first month of the season with more touchdowns than incompletions.

Defensively, the team has racked up some injuries, especially in the secondary, but has responded strongly. Through five games, Miami has surrendered the least amount of points, giving up 9.8 points per game. The Canes rushing defense has been stout, giving up 42.6 rushing yards per game, the best in FBS.

Despite injuries all across the board, the Hurricanes haven’t slowed their momentum following their College Football Playoff run, with contributors from all sides. True freshman defensive back JJ Dunnigan and sophomore Bryce Fitzgerald have stepped up in different ways to keep the Hurricanes rolling through the first half of the season.

With its strong record, talent on both sides of the ball, and experience, Miami is starting to emerge as an early favorite to play in Las Vegas for the national championship game, looking to be the first team in the expanded CFP to make the final in back-to-back years.

Miami will take on its in-state rival Florida State this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 17 is set for 7:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN.