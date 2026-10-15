No. 3 Miami hosts Florida State in primetime rivalry matchup

Last year, Miami scraped by Florida State in a 28-22 victory at Doak Campbell Stadium.

On Saturday, with no “War Chant” or “Tomahawk Chop,” the Hurricanes are primed to take another in this longstanding rivalry.

The Canes will face off against their conference, and state rivals, at home to an expected sellout crowd on Oct. 17 for the 71st iteration of their battle against the Seminoles.

Coming off a bye week, Miami bolsters a near-healthy roster – with returns from defensive backs Xavier Lucas and Damari Brown, as well as defensive end Marquise Lightfoot. Lucas and Brown should give the secondary a break after Clemson totaled 295 yards in the air two weeks ago.

This game carries a heavy weight for the Canes’ status as the dominant Florida-based program of the last few seasons as FSU will be the only FBS Florida-based team Miami faces this season.

Miami, the only undefeated ACC team, sits atop the standings, looming over the 3-3 Seminoles (1-2 in conference). While the Hurricanes will once again look to assert their position as Florida’s best, and national champion contenders, FSU hopes to topple the state champions for the first time in three years.

David Lebowitz, Staff Photographer – Fifth-Year Senior Defensive Back Jakobe Thomas throw up the U on October 4, 2025.

Following its undefeated regular season in 2023, Florida State has been struggling to prove itself after the NCAA’s approval of unlimited restrictions on transfer athletes. The program has faltered in the new age of college football, ushering in a reinvigorated distaste for UM’s successes.

The Seminoles have boasted a dismal 8-20 record since its historic 2023 season, with the Hurricanes going 28-6 with three playoff wins and one national championship appearance in that same time frame.

This year, Florida State boasts a statistically sound offense – with dual-threat quarterback Ashton Daniels coming into the matchup with 1,320 passing yards and 18 total touchdowns on the season and the team averaging 31 points per game.

And, as the fourth-ranked total rushing offense in the ACC, Miami, the No. 1 ranked run defense in the country, will face its toughest opponent to date. UM has surrendered just 42.6 rushing yards per game and will face a Seminoles offense that relies on the run, averaging 187.2 rushing yards per game.

With that said, Miami’s offense is still poised to dominate all four quarters.

On FSU’s end, inconsistencies on its run defense could leave openings for Miami’s backfield to have a resounding impact. Coming off a two-touchdown, 77-yard performance in Death Valley against Clemson, Mark Fletcher Jr. is set up for a career day against the Seminoles.

This will not limit Darian Mensah and his connections with his receivers, though. Through four games, Mensah leads the NCAA in completion percentage at 84.2%, and has displayed a knack for equitable ball-sharing – with Malachi Toney leading the team in receiving yards with 604.

With FSU being the first of a three game series of ACC matchups for the Canes, Miami will look to put the Seminoles away early, securing both the statewide and conference-wide win over its bitter rivals for the third season in a row.

ACC huddle will host an on-campus broadcast Saturday at 10 a.m. in preparation for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium.