Miami’s ups and downs: a season of talent and struggle

With high expectations fueled by a top-10 ranked recruiting class and a complete roster overhaul, the 2025-2026 University of Miami’s women’s basketball team fell short of expectations, finishing with an 18-15 record marked with inconsistencies.

The Hurricanes finished 12th in the Atlantic Coast Conference and reached the second round in the ACC tournament, defeating Stanford in overtime before falling to Notre Dame 69-54. Miami’s season ended in the second round of the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament with a 72-65 loss to Wisconsin.

At the start of the season, Miami secured a top-10 ranked recruiting class that included Camillie Williams, Danielle Osho, Natalie Wetzel, Meredith Tippner and Emanuel’s Okolo. The Hurricanes also added a top-15 ranked transfer class, highlighted by key players like Ra Shaya Kyle, Gal Raviv and Amarachi Kimpson.

Despite returning just one player, Ahnay Adamd, the previous season, Miami entered the year with promise.

The Hurricanes opened the season with a 112-62 win over Lynn on Oct. 18 and built early momentum before suffering their first loss against Iowa 64-61 on Nov. 22.

However, Miami’s longest win streak was just four games, reflecting an inability to sustain consistent play.

Key ACC wins included a 75-67 victory over Virginia Tech on Jan.1 and 75-66 win against SMU on Jan.25. Still, losses to Duke 74-58, on Jan. 29, and Virginia, 65-60 on Feb.5 highlighted ongoing struggles

As a team, Miami shot 30.6% three point percentage, 43.5% field goal, and 67.2% from the free throw line. The Canes recorded 1,192 rebounds, 412 assists, 213 steals and 439 turnovers; while also making 823 out of 1880 attempted field goals and 355 out of 531 free throws.

Kyle and Raviv led the team with Kyle averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds per game, while Raviv added 13 points and four assists.

Photographer Bella Ochoa // Graduate student center Ra Shaya Kyle takes it to the basket against Pittsburgh on Feb. 26, 2026 at Watsco

Despite its talent, Miami’s season ultimately ended due to lack of execution. The Hurricanes fluctuated between strong offensive performance and games where they failed to meet expectations.

That pattern of uneven performance is evident in Miami’s two matchups against Florida State Miami won the first game meeting 89-73 on Jan.11th in Coral Gables. The Canes shot 47% from field goal, 32% from beyond the arc and 75% from free throws. In the rematch on Feb.8, Miami lost 87-70 shooting 36% from field goal, 19% from three point range and 61% from free throws.

A similar trend appeared in Miami’s two games against Stanford as well. Miami won both – 65-52 on Feb.19 and 83-76 in overtime on March 4, but posted inconsistent shooting numbers in each outing.

Those fluctuations ultimately contributed to Miami’s early exit in both the ACC tournament and WBIT.

Still, the outlook remains optimistic. Under head coach Tricia Cullop, Miami is set to add international players, Mara Uranker from Slovenia and Anna Liepina from Latvia ahead of the 2026 season.

With another recruiting class and incoming transfers expected, the Hurricanes will look to build more consistency and turn potential into results next season.