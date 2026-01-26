Kimpson’s 23 points leads Miami to 75-66 comeback victory over SMU

The Miami women’s basketball team took a 75-66 road win over SMU on Sunday in Dallas, now putting the Canes at 12-8 overall and 4-5 in ACC play.

The Mustangs have a current record of 8-13 overall with a 1-8 record in the conference, but this didn’t stop them from playing hard out of the gates against Miami.

SMU opened the game with a 17-2 scoring run by taking advantage of three turnovers by guard Gal Raviv. This immediately put pressure on the Canes on both sides of the floor.

Despite early mistakes, Raviv scored 18 points this game, along with guard Ahnay Adams, which is a career high for her. These points did not come early for UM.

After a three minute scoring freeze, the Canes were able to close the gap with seven straight points, bringing the score to 17-9 by the media timeout. They kept pushing hard and were able to get the score within two points with 2:11 remaining in the first quarter.

Even with their efforts, SMU wrapped up the period with a score of 24-17.

The Mustangs’ control of the game didn’t end there. They were able to not only score the first four points of the second quarter, but also forced four turnovers by the Canes and keep them at 35.3% shooting from the field.

The first half ended with SMU still in the lead at 47-34, and outshooting Miami again 23-17.

Miami’s first score in the third quarter began with Adams at the free-throw line, adding two to her 18-point game. Shortly after, SMU responded with a layup, to which point guard Amarachi Kimpson responded with a four-point play to give Miami some momentum.

The Canes then went on a 10-2 scoring run, outscoring the Mustangs for the first time all game 19-10. Miami kept up a good fight getting the score within four points, as SMU closed out the period 57-53.

Even though the Canes trailed for 29 minutes and fell behind by as many as 19 points, they were able to take the first lead of the game in the fourth quarter going 63-61, led by Raviv and Kimpson.

Raviv put up 12 points in the first 15 minutes of the second half, and Kimpson put up 11, adding to her game-high 23 points in her home state of Texas.

On the other side, SMU was scoreless for over 2 minutes before hitting a three to tie the game 64-64 at 1:58.

The Canes did not give up there, and Kimpson continued with her comeback, scoring five of the next eight points to put Miami ahead, before ending the game 75-66.

Hopefully on a winner’s high, the Canes will take on the No. 21 Blue Devils at Watsco on Thursday night at 8 p.m. This will be the first home game since defeating FSU on Jan. 11. Full game coverage can be found on ACCN.

The Canes will be honoring Katie Meier, the program’s winningest coach against her alma mater.