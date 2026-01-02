‘Canes complete overtime comeback, defeat Virginia Tech 75-67

The Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team pulled off a substantial comeback on the road, defeating Virginia Tech 75-67 in overtime.

Miami (10-4, 2-1 ACC) overcame a slow offensive start and a double-digit second-half deficit to extend their winning streak to four games, while the Hokies dropped to 11-4 overall and 1-2 in conference play.

The win secured a milestone victory for Head Coach Tricia Cullop, who earned the 500th win of her career.

Ra Shaya Kyle led the Hurricanes with a dominant performance, posting 23 points and 13 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season. Gal Raviv contributed 18 points, which included a clutch three-pointer late in regulation, while Amarachi Kimpson added 14 points to round out three Hurricanes in double figures.

UM struggled early, shooting just 2-of-9 from the field in the opening five minutes and scoring only four points before Cullop called an early timeout. Miami was down 12-4 at the break, but quickly responded with three straight baskets from Raviv, Soma Okolo, and Natalie Wetzel to close the gap. Virginia Tech answered with a pair of three-pointers to maintain an 18-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Defense was the highlight of the second period, as Miami was able to force turnovers but was unable to find a rhythm offensively. Miami managed just two field goals in the quarter, both from Kyle, and relied heavily on free throws. Miami entered halftime trailing 33-19 after scoring a season-low 19 points in the first half.

However, the ’Canes emerged from the locker room with renewed energy, shooting 60 percent from the field in the opening four minutes of the third quarter. Kimpson sparked the run, scoring six early points. The Hokies responded with a 8-0 surge to build its largest lead of the night at 49-31. Meredith Tippner’s late baskets helped Miami close the third quarter down 51-39.

And in the fourth, UM continued its momentum — as Kimpson opened the quarter with five points. After clawing away throughout, a Raviv three pointer tied up the game 60-60, with regulation ending at 62 apiece.

Miami took control of the extra period, scoring the first four points and outscoring the Hokies 13-5 in overtime to secure the victory and officially complete the comeback.

The ’Canes will return home next to host Clemson on Sunday, Jan. 4, at 2 p.m. at the Watson center. The ACC duel will be streamed on ACCNX.