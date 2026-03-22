Canes’ comeback falls just short in 72-65 loss to Wisconsin

Miami’s women’s basketball season came to a close Sunday afternoon with a 72-65 loss against the Wisconsin Badgers in the second round of the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament.

The Canes battled back from a double-digit deficit early in the third quarter to challenge the Badgers in the fourth quarter.

As usual this season, guard Gal Raviv and center Ra Shaya Kyle led the way for Miami. Raviv racked up 20 points, playing 38 minutes while Kyle closed out her collegiate career with a hard fought performance in the paint, putting up nine points and 12 rebounds.

Wisconsin’s execution down the stretch proved to be the difference. Gift Uchenna and Destiny Howell delivered timely three-pointers to keep Miami at bay in the fourth quarter — clutch shots that proved to be the dagger in Miami’s postseason hopes.

Despite the loss, UM head coach Tricia Cullop noted the progress the team has made in her second year as head coach.

“You know last year we were sitting home at this time. We didn’t get to play the post season”, Collup said. “I’m glad we got a taste of it … It’s what we want to be, that’s where this program should be.”

Wisconsin dominated the opening quarter with points from Howell, Lily Krahn and Uchenna, capitalizing on the Canes sluggish start to end the quarter with a commanding eleven point lead.

In the second, the story was much of the same.

Wisconsin dominated defensively, slowing Miami down while racking up eight defensive rebounds.

While still trailing, scores from Amarachi Kimpson, Raviv, and Danielle Osho helped make up ground to close Miami’s deficit 23-15 at half-time.

The game seemingly broke open in the third, where Wisconsin extended their lead to 52-37. Howell led the badgers in this frame, connecting repeatedly from beyond the arc as part of a career high six 3-pointers. Wisconsin’s floor spacing and transition play — spearheaded by Laci Steele and Krahn — consistently overwhelmed Miami’s defense.

But Miami caught fire in the fourth quarter.

The Canes leaned heavily on Raviv who led the team in scoring alongside eight assists — repeatedly attacking the paint and finding shooters on the perimeter.

Kimpson was the only other Cane to reach double digits, with 11 points. Adams provided some much needed perimeter spark, contributing nine points on 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.



Miami brought the game within two with 45 seconds remaining, but Wisconsin held on to advance to the quarterfinal round of the WBIT.

The Canes will look to improve in Cullop’s third season at the helm in 2026-27.