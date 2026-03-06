Miami’s ACC tournament run ends with 69-54 loss against Notre Dame

Inside the Gas South Arena on Thursday afternoon, No. 12 seeded Miami came up short against No. 5 seeded Notre Dame, 69-54, in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Miami opened strong offensively shooting 75% from the field early with contributions from Ahnay Adams and Amarachi Kimpson. The Hurricanes jumped out to a 7-4 lead and extended it to 14-9, before Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo sparked the Fighting Irish offense.

Notre Dame pulled ahead 17-16 and closed the first quarter with a 23-19 advantage.

Both teams went scoreless in the opening minutes of the second quarter. Notre Dame eventually broke through with key points, including a three-point play, while Miami did not record its first basket until three minutes remained in the period.

The Canes trimmed the deficit to nine, 30-21, but Notre Dame closed the half on a 7-0 run, to take a 37-23 lead into halftime.

The Hurricanes in the second quarter shot 2-for-11 from the field and missed both three point attempts, going 0-for-2 beyond the arc.

With back and forth scoring from both teams early in the third quarter, Miami kept the scoring margin to single digits. Adams and Ra Shaya Kyle helped lead the effort, combining for several key baskets as the Hurricanes scored 17 points in the period.

Despite shooting 58% from the field and 40% from the 3-point line, Hidalgo continued to pace the Fighting Irish, who carried a 58-40 lead into the final quarter.

The Canes opened the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run, sparked by back-to-back baskets from Gal Raviv.

With the deficit cut to eight, 58-50, Notre Dame remained scoreless for more than five minutes before ending the scoring slump and pushing the lead back to double digits. Notre Dame continued to control the game and secured a 69-54 victory.

Miami had three players finish in double figures. Raviv led with 15 points and three rebounds. Kyle added 11 points and 15 rebounds for her 21st double-double of the 2025-2026 season, while Adams contributed 13 points and four assists.

As a team, the Hurricanes shot 45% from the field, 31% from beyond the arc and 41% from the free throw line. Miami scored 26 points in the paint, 16 points off turnovers and received seven points from the bench.

Miami finishes the season 17-14 overall and 9-11 in ACC play. The Hurricanes will return to Coral Gables and await a possible postseason tournament bid.