After several ducklings fell into a storm drain in Miller Circle on Oct. 21, the University installed mesh netting in about three dozen storm drains across campus.

“A concerned law school student notified University officials that several ducklings had fallen through a storm drain grate,” the University said in a statement to The Hurricane.

The netting was placed in areas where the ducklings are known to congregate to prevent them from falling down the drains.

Members of the UPurr student organization first shared a petition titled “Protecting Miami Baby Ducklings” on Oct. 22, the day after the ducklings fell down the storm drain.

“Baby ducklings at Miller Circle on the University of Miami campus continue to fall into storm drains, where they become trapped and sadly drown or suffocate,” the petition read.

In 2025, students rallied around a duck named Ivan after photos and videos surfaced of the duck being abused. Earlier that year, a population of on-campus ducks was relocated to a sanctuary, reportedly in Naples, Florida.

Most campus ducks are Muscovy ducks, an invasive species known to spread disease and damage property. However, many students have grown to love the animals and have called on fellow students to treat them with respect.

“I just think that all beings that are living deserve a chance at life,” said Sofi Khanunik, a member of UPurr who signed the petition. “I know some people argue that they’re invasive species, but there’s more humane ways of controlling their population.”

After hearing about the new mesh installation, Khanunik said, “It makes me have a much better opinion of the University and its students, because it seems like they really care about not just themselves, but the wellbeing of others, too.”

The newly placed nets aim to prevent future incidents of small ducklings falling into the drains, making campus a safer place for creatures of all sizes.