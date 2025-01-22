What the duck? The great duck migration of 2025

A duck was resting peacefully under a tree at the University of Miami, enjoying a moment of calm in the shade on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. Photo Credit: Alexandra Fisher

Students returning to the University of Miami for the spring semester noticed a decreased population of the common muscovy ducks that are frequently on campus.

A video of the ducks being captured by Lakeside Village went viral on Instagram after being posted by RedCup Miami (@redcup.miami) on Jan. 12 with several comments expressing concern.

“Some of the campus ducks are reportedly being rounded up and shipped to Naples,” the post said. “As far as we can tell, no ducks have been harmed. Is this a W or an L for the campus environment?”

A duck swims across the serene waters of Lake Osceola at the University of Miami on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.

The University shared that the ducks are an invasive, non-native species to Florida, and that they are constantly monitoring the population.

“As the population of ducks increase, especially around food establishments and residential buildings, the University will periodically relocate a small portion of the population to a sanctuary,” the University said in a statement to The Hurricane.

“The University contracts with an experienced and licensed vendor to conduct the relocation, which is done humanely and safely. In the past, the University has sought guidance from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service on the safe removal of the Muscovy ducks.”

The muscovy ducks are a non-native and invasive species to Florida, and are known to be aggressive and transmit diseases, according to All Florida Pest Control.

This is not the first time ducks have been removed from the Coral Gables campus. In 2016, ducks were removed from outside the Mahoney-Pearson dining hall and sent to Baptist Hospital of Miami in Kendall due to health and safety concerns.