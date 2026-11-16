Around the University of Miami campus, it was hard to miss the posters of NLE Choppa and promotions of Homecoming week that took place from Nov. 9 to Nov. 14.

But, besides the guest performer and various pep rallies, many students were unaware of what Homecoming week actually had to offer.

“I did not know when Homecoming was happening,” sophomore Ibha Khosa said. “I had to look it up. I know there’s a football game and the concert and that’s it.”

This year, the Homecoming’s theme was “Flip the Script,” which the Homecoming Committee described as “a celebration of the Canes’ ability to defy expectations.”

The theme encouraged members of the UM community to contribute to a collective celebration that goes beyond individual expectations and embraced the broader spirit of belonging.

Although Homecoming offers an opportunity to bring the University of Miami community together, its timing during the end of a demanding semester can make it truly difficult for students to fully appreciate everything the week has to offer.

Each year, more than 15,000 students come together to celebrate the University.

For last year’s Centennial celebration, sophomore Kelsey Allen celebrated with her family. “My mom and her girlfriends from college all came to visit and watch the fireworks,” said Allen. “It was fun having my family there.”

The tradition of Homecoming has existed at UM since 1931. Since its debut, commencement has evolved into a unifying celebration, bringing the community together through a series of events.

This year, the committee strove to make the experience more inclusive by offering every individual a chance to earn an award as opposed to just a single group or individual.

Despite the variety of events, strict deadlines and time commitments for certain competitions can make Homecoming less available, particularly for students with demanding majors.

Students unable to meet the 8:45 a.m. Monday in-person cutoff for the “Frames and Foundations” competition faced a five-point deduction, despite the weekday scheduling potentially conflicting with classes and other commitments.

Senior Varsha Karthikeyan said she wanted to attend Homecoming events but found it difficult to balance them with her academic responsibilities as a neuroscience major.

“I wanted to go to the Homecoming events, but I have so many exams I can’t go,” said Karthikeyan.

Although some students may not be interested in learning more about Homecoming, others may not even feel part of the culture.

“I honestly always feel so disconnected and out of the loop for Homecoming,” senior Zita Cortes said. “I have never been to a single event.”

On the opposite end, many alumni and students find Homecoming as an opportunity to reconnect with the University and celebrate its community.

Alumni Ignacio Armas, who graduated in 1980, attended the U for undergrad, medical school, and residency. “I was in the TKE fraternity and we had a Homecoming float on Miracle Mile,” he recalled of his college years. “Homecoming is always so much fun.”

For alumni like Armas, Homecoming represents a longstanding connection to the University that extends beyond their years as students. But for students navigating exams, classes and other commitments, that same sense of belonging can be harder to experience.

While Homecoming remains a longstanding University tradition, its potential to foster community is battling with students’ schedules during the end of a busy semester. Without students’ greater desire to work around academic commitments, Homecoming risks becoming a tradition celebrated by some and overlooked by others.