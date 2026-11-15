Miami Volleyball breezes past Boston College

The Miami Hurricanes volleyball team continued its impressive run Sunday afternoon, sweeping Boston College in three sets to earn its sixth consecutive victory.

The win improved Miami’s record to 15-10 overall and 13-3 in ACC play, marking the Hurricanes’ third straight sweep and third consecutive win over the Eagles.

Freshman Denitsa Angelova led the Hurricanes offensively, recording a match-high nine kills along with five blocks. Logan Wiley also contributed six kills and five blocks, finishing with an impressive .667 hitting percentage. Defensively, Ruth Martinez led Miami with a career-high 13 digs.

The first set was the closest of the match, with both teams trading leads throughout. Miami jumped ahead early, but Boston College responded with a run of its own. The Hurricanes eventually regained control, holding off a late Eagles comeback to take the opening set 25-23.

Set two was another competitive battle early, with Boston College briefly taking a 9-7 lead. However, Miami pulled ahead following the media timeout, outscoring the Eagles 10-4 down the stretch to secure a 25-18 victory.

The Hurricanes carried that momentum into the third set, taking an early 8-3 lead following six consecutive points. Miami continued to dominate, building a ten-point advantage before eventually closing out the match 25-16.

With the victory, Miami continues to build momentum heading into the final stretch of ACC play.

The Hurricanes will look to extend their winning streak Friday, Nov. 20, when they travel to Chapel Hill to face No. 20 North Carolina at 7 p.m. on ACCNX.