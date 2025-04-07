A history of Homecoming at the U

Homecoming at the University of Miami is the time-honored tradition that blends history, pride and student energy into one unforgettable experience for the entire university community. Every year, the Homecoming Executive Committee has the privilege and responsibility of organizing the entire Homecoming week on campus.

“From a staff perspective, watching the students make the week their own and seeing students getting involved is the greatest part about Homecoming for me,” UM alumna andAssociate Director of the Department of Orientation and Commuter Student Involvement Stephanie Fleitas said in an interview with the Miami Hurricane in 2022.

Even when the university held its first Homecoming in 1931, this committee was in charge of organizing Homecoming social functions. Since then, Homecoming has evolved to include new events that unite past and present ’Canes.

“That overall feeling of being a ’Cane and seeing that moment click for students at Hurricane Howl as a staff member — while remembering that feeling as a student — is awesome,” Fleitas said.

There used to be a massive parade that would take place on Stanford Drive. Football players would lead cars in a motorcade, and participation heavily relied on Greek Life, as prizes were given to the fraternity or sorority having the most cars and for best decorated car.

It wasn’t until 2004 where Homecoming would begin to shift away its focus on events centered around Greek Life competition. Before the parade, a massive block party known as the Hurricane Howl would be held. The Hurricane Howl is still celebrated today with food trucks and events on Lakeside Patio.

A notable tradition is the Spirit Tree Ceremony, in which student organizations design their own ornaments to decorate the tree. The Spirit Tree was chosen to hold this ceremony because it’s the only orange tree on campus.

When the University first chose its colors, they were inspired by the Florida orange tree: green from the leaves, white from the blossoms and orange from the fruit. After students realized there was no orange tree on campus, the Spirit Tree was then planted and now stands as a significant campus landmark.

The gathering of the Iron Arrow Society is also another event that celebrates one of the university’s most sacred traditions. The Iron Arrow Society is the greatest honor at the U, and was founded by President Bowman Foster and former UM student Francis Spencer Houghtailing in 1926. Its members are awarded colorful jackets handcrafted by Micosukee artisans. Initially the Iron Arrow ritual was established through a relationship with the Seminole nation, but now is currently being supported by the Miccosukee tribe in Florida.

Perhaps the most notable tradition during Homecoming is the infamous boat-burning ceremony on Lake Osceola. The boat burning ceremony was originally an effort to promote Theta Chi, the new fraternity, to campus in 1956. In 1960, after various ceremonies of boats burning and sinking to the bottom of the lake, environmental concerns grew. This would result in subsequent ceremonies to only include environmentally-friendly materials from then on. Legend has it that if the mast on the boat falls before the boat sinks, then Miami will win their Homecoming football game.

Other new events include the Homecoming concert organized by Hurricane Productions, with notable artists such as Marshmello in 2019 and 21 Savage in 2021.

In 1931, Homecoming began announcing themes for each celebration. Past themes include “Are U Game” in 2010, “Make Your Move” in 2016 and “Bring The Beat Back” in 2021. This year, “Dare to Dream” was the Homecoming theme. HEC had 30 members this year, half being seniors, whose passion is what truly makes Miami’s Homecoming special.

“My perception of UM has always been linked to the feelings of excitement and belonging that homecoming sparks. Homecoming is the time of year that makes ‘Canes feel like they are a part of the campus community,” HEC Chair Sara Ebrahimi said in an interview with News@TheU.

Her twin sister, Hanna Ebrahimi, was the one who would pitch “Dare to Dream.” Like her sister, Hanna has been actively involved in ensuring their fun and magical plans for Homecoming are made into a reality.

“I pitched this theme earlier this year, and my inspiration was the endless possibilities I’ve encountered as a student,” Hurricane Howl subcommittee member Hanna Ebrahimi said in an interview with News@TheU last year. “Throughout my journey at UM, I’ve grown into a more confident, resilient, and ambitious version of myself. For this reason, I don’t think ‘Dare to Dream’ is just a theme; it’s a call to action for all of us. It encourages us to look beyond our current realities and envision a future filled with possibilities.”

For many students, being involved in planning the Homecoming celebration is also a way for them to celebrate their journeys as students here at the U.

“UM Homecoming means a celebration of my entire college journey. Every Homecoming, I have had the opportunity to reflect on all of the experiences at the U, as well as the amazing community of people I share these experiences with,” senior Katie Schumann said in an interview with News@TheU, another member of the Hurricane Howl subcommittee.

As the University of Miami celebrates its 100-year anniversary, Homecoming traditions remain stronger than ever and continue to ignite the spirit that makes this university truly special.