Canes hold No. 1 ranking, remain one of three undefeated teams

The Miami Hurricanes remain atop the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the second consecutive week, standing as one of just three undefeated teams left in college football.

After claiming the No. 1 ranking last week (Oct.18) for the first time since 2002, the Canes defended their top spot with a commanding 52-23 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami received 59 of 70 first-place votes in Sunday’s AP poll, ahead of No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia. The Hurricanes were also the only team in the top 25 to maintain their ranking from the previous week.

The win improved Miami’s record to 7-0, remaining with No. 6 Utah and No. 7 UCLA as the only remaining unbeaten teams in the FBS.

1977 marked the last time three or fewer undefeated teams remained at this point in the college football season.

The Canes first climbed to No. 1 following their 43-35 double-overtime victory over rival Florida State, claiming the top ranking for the first time in 24 years.

Miami strengthened its position Saturday with a dominant offensive performance against Pitt.

Quarterback Darian Mensah threw for 387 yards and four touchdowns, while wide receiver Malachai Toney recorded a school-record 16 receptions for 194 yards and three touchdowns.

The Hurricanes jumped out to a 17-0 lead and entered halftime ahead 31-7, maintaining control throughout the second half.

While Miami preserved its perfect record, three undefeated teams suffered their first losses of the season.

Previously ranked No. 2 BYU, which reached its highest ranking since its 1984 national championship season, saw its undefeated run come to an end with a 39-31 double overtime loss to UCF. The Cougars dropped six spots to No. 8 in Sunday’s poll.

Previously unbeaten Texas Tech also suffered an upset, falling 37-24 to Cincinnati and dropping from No. 8 to No. 13 in the latest rankings. Staying in the Big 12, Houston sparred against a fellow undefeated Big 12 titan in Utah. The Utes came out on top 21-13.

Those losses left Miami, UCLA and Utah as the last three undefeated teams in the FBS.

The Canes’ undefeated start comes amid a season filled with major upsets across college football. Over the past three weeks, 11 top-10 teams have suffered losses, tying the most over a three-week span in AP poll history.

As undefeated teams continue to fall across college football, Miami remains at the top.

The Hurricanes will look to keep their perfect record and No. 1 ranking when they travel to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina on Halloween at 7:30 p.m.