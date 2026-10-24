No.1 Miami steamrolls Pitt 52-23 as Toney erupts for record-breaking stat line

25 years removed from their last championship-winning side, the Hurricanes honored their 2001 team Saturday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Panthers. Dressed in throwback jerseys, the No.1 Miami Hurricanes put on a performance fitting of their honor — cruising to a 52-23 win.

Last season against the Panthers, UM wideout Malachi Toney took over with a program record 13 catches for 126 yards.

On Saturday, Toney smashed through his own records with 16 receptions for 194 yards and three touchdowns. In the first half, Toney notched 12 catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns, tying Pitt’s total yardage in the opening half alone.

“There’s not a guy more dependable in the country than Malachi Toney,” head coach Mario Cristobal said. “He has the trust of the entire organization and when you can get open in any way possible it’s really hard to cover.”

Miami wore down the Panthers early, jumping out to an early 17-0 lead and dominated the time of possession.

After opening the scoring with a 40-yard field goal, Miami’s second possession was much cleaner, leaning on its stars.

Toney’s first catch on the drive was a 20-yard first down conversion on 3rd-and-19 which put the Sophomore standout above 2,000 career receiving yards. He followed it up with a 19-yard screen play touchdown six plays later.

Quarterback Darian Mensah was as surgical as ever, completing 31 of 37 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns.

“We’re just hungry,” said Mensah. “The guys from last year’s team had a sour taste in their mouth [from losing the national championship], so there’s always stuff we can improve week in and week out.”

Miami scored again following another three and out by Pitt with a 16 yard dash into the endzone from Javian Mallory.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor // Freshman running back Javian Mallory rushes against the Pitt Panthers on Oct. 24, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Pitt found some footing in the game, with a 55 yard drive culminating in a 5-yard touchdown rush from Running back Damon Ferguson Jr.

The Hurricanes quickly squashed this momentum with a 53 yard touchdown pass to Toney, followed up with a forced fumble by JJ Dunnigan leading to a Gavin Mueller 3-yard grab to close the half.

It marked Mueller’s first career touchdown.

Both sides came flying out the gate of the second half as Mensah took a deep shot on a 42-yard free play to Vandrevius Jacobs before Fletcher punched it in from two yards out to put Miami up 38-7. Pitt matched with a big play of their own as Holden Geriner launched a 36 yard touchdown to Cataurus Hicks.

But once again the Hurricanes answered with a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Mallory, his second of the game, before Toney notched his third touchdown to get Miami up 52-14.

Miami called off the dogs following the score, rotating bench players on both sides of the ball as the game came to a close 52-23 as Pitt notched a late safety and touchdown.

“All in all some positives, some things we have to clean up,” said Cristobal. “Played three quarters with our front line guys and an entire quarter with our reserves.”

The Hurricanes will turn their attention to an upcoming road stretch against UNC on Oct. 31, before a crucial marquee matchup against Notre Dame on Nov. 7.