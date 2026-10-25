Miami volleyball’s home streak ends in four-set loss to No. 3 Louisville

The Miami Hurricanes fell to No. 3 Louisville in four sets (25-18, 25-15, 21-25, 25-12) on Sunday, Oct. 25, extending the Cardinals’ win streak to 10 matches.

Louisville improved to 20-2 on the season at the Freeman Indoor Stadium at the Knight Sports Center Complex. The Cardinals stayed perfect in conference play at 10-0 and have now beaten Miami 10 straight times.

The Hurricanes entered the night coming off a 3-1 win over Notre Dame and eight straight home victories, but could not slow down the Cardinals, falling to 9-10 overall and 7-3 in the ACC.

Louisville established its presence at the net early, recording multiple blocks in the opening set as Miami struggled to read the Cardinals’ offense. Sophomore outside hitter Asia Harvey answered with a kill, while junior setter Ariana Rodriguez added a service ace to keep the Hurricanes competitive.

The teams traded points early, with Miami keeping the score close at 6-6. However, consecutive blocks from Louisville helped the Cardinals pull ahead 10-8, forcing Miami to work harder to find openings against the opposing defense.

Freshman outside hitter Ruth Martinez and Harvey both responded with kills as Miami continued to battle. But Louisville began to pull away midway through the set, building a 17-13 advantage behind a kill and an ace.

Miami briefly benefited from consecutive Louisville attack errors, but its own offensive mistakes prevented the Hurricanes from closing the gap.

A block from Louisville junior setter Nayelis Cabello made it 23-17, and after a Harvey block kept Miami alive, a Cardinals kill closed the set 25-18.

Ava Stroshane, Staff Photographer // Facing pressure from FSU blockers, sophomore outside hitter Asia Harvey jumps up for a kill during the Sept. 27 home volleyball game.

The second set proved even more difficult for Miami, as Louisville jumped out to an early lead behind consecutive kills from sophomore opposite hitter Kalyssa Blackshear.

The Canes struggled to read the Cardinals’ blocks, and a four-point run made it 8-2 and forced Miami to call its third timeout. Louisville pushed the lead to 10-2 before Martinez answered with a kill and back-to-back aces to cut it to 10-5.

Louisville steadied itself, but Miami kept fighting. Junior middle blocker Logan Wiley added consecutive kills to make it 17-12. Soon after, Miami won a challenge to pull within 18-13, but the Cardinals closed the set with an ace, 25-15.

Facing a two-set deficit, Miami came out with renewed energy in the third. After Louisville took an early lead behind consecutive kills from Blackshear, Wiley answered with a kill to keep the Hurricanes within reach.

Miami’s defense began to find its footing, with sophomore outside hitter Sonja Danilovic and libero Gabby Arroyo recording digs against Louisville’s aggressive attacks. Meanwhile, freshman Denitsa Angelova delivered consecutive kills to help Miami keep up.

Consecutive kills by Martinez followed by Louisville attack errors gave Miami its first lead at 11-9, forcing Louisville to call a timeout.

The set stayed tight, and the score was tied at 17-17 and again at 19-19 on a Wiley kill. Back-to-back kills from Martinez pushed Miami to 21-19, and a Harvey block made it 23-19.

A kill from Martinez brought the Canes to set point at 24-20. Senior outside hitter Chloe Chicoine, who had 11 kills at that point, helped Louisville cut it to 24-21, but Wiley finished the set with a kill, 25-21.

Louisville took control of the fourth set early, building a 7-2 lead as Miami struggled with attack errors. The Cardinals pulled ahead 10-3 and then 14-4 after a four-point run, and the momentum Miami carried from the third set was gone.

Harvey added consecutive kills to make it 20-11, but Louisville was already in control.

At match point, Danilovic’s apparent kill was overturned after a Louisville challenge ruled it out of bounds, sealing the 25-12 set and the match.

The Canes hit the road to face the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville, Va., on Friday, Oct. 30.