Toney, Smith, Legree: Who is the Best Receiver in College Football?

Through eight weeks of the 2026-2027 college football season, it is obvious who the three best receivers in the country are: Ohio State wideout Jeremiah Smith, Miami slot ace Malachi Toney and Oregon State playmaker Jesse Legree.

All three receivers have their own ways they can be a game changer.

Smith is an established presence as one of the best players in college football, leading Ohio State to a national championship as a freshman in 2024. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds, the Junior has a major advantage when facing smaller defensive backs and punishes opposing defensive backs with his aggressive style of play and jump ball skills.

Toney, standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 188 pounds, carves up opposing defenses with his sharp routes and game-changing quickness. The sophomore set the college football world ablaze last year as a freshman when he led the Hurricanes to a national championship appearance — smashing every UM freshman receiving record in the process.

Toney and Smith came into this season widely recognized throughout college football. But, as the season has progressed, it has become clear that Oregon State’s freshman, Jesse Legree, should be mentioned in the same sentence as those two. Standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing 172 pounds, Legree leads the country in yards (1,040), touchdowns (14) while dismantling opposing defenses. Legree is a similar player to Toney, where they both have elite quickness and separation skills.

Both Toney and Smith are surrounded by top-five rosters and compete among the best teams in the country. Toney’s quarterback, Darian Mensah, is a Heisman candidate this year alongside both wideouts.

Legree, on the other hand, plays for the Oregon State Beavers, who stand at 5-2, compared to Miami’s undefeated 7-0 record and Ohio State’s 6-1 record. Recently, Legree made headlines with his mid-season announcement that he would be returning to Oregon State next season — squashing rumors of a possible transfer.

When looking at their stats, it’s easy to say that Legree has better overall stats than Toney and Smith, with more receiving yards, yards per reception, and touchdowns than the two. Though Legree’s Oregon State Beavers play in the weak Pac-12, they have played multiple ranked teams to make up for it.

It will be interesting to see if Legree can keep up this level of production going forward. Smith has put up a consistent level of production for so long, so it is easy to assume that he will keep up his excellent level of play. But, look for Malachi Toney to make an explosion soon for the Hurricanes while Miami’s schedule ramps up and he gets more snaps later in games.

The Hurricane receiver has also shown how he can make an impact in other parts of the game, rather than just catching passes. Toney is a workhorse in the run block game, a threat to run the ball himself and even a threat to throw on trick plays — making him a more well rounded player in totality.

With all three past their bye weeks and focused on the remainder of the season, all eyes are set on their race for the Biletnikoff Award.