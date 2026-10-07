College sports’ realignment reckoning

As more collegiate athletic programs try to force their way into the SEC and Big Ten, all signs keep pointing to the development of “superconferences.”

Schools like Oregon and Texas have successfully forced their way out of the PAC-12 and Big 12, while ACC schools like Florida State University and Clemson have failed — even recently trying to sue their way out of the conference.

The proposed Protect College Sports Act which passed the Senate on Sept. 28 addresses this situation by capping conferences at 20 schools and forcing a three-year stay in independence for schools that exit their conferences’ contracts.

With the ACC likely the next conference to split up, collegiate conferences could look significantly different with impacts on trademark matchups.

Big Ten gets even bigger

Miami is one of the top names rumored to join the Big Ten.

While UM’s student body is much smaller than the conference average, its athletic operation mirrors the top Big Ten programs. Backed by some of the best donor support in the nation, Miami has the capabilities and brand recognition to compete at the top of the conference.

Virginia Tech, Duke and the University of North Carolina are also being considered as ACC additions.

But, UM faces another familiar foe for one of two potential spots in the conference — Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish have thrived as an independent for decades, having a sole media rights deal with NBC Sports since 1991 that has reached upwards of $22 million a year.

This deal could be in jeopardy under the PCSA, which includes a clause requiring 75% of FBS teams to approve an independent team’s media deal. This could force the Fighting Irish into a conference, with the Big Ten making the most sense regionally and rivalry-wise.

Photo Editor Brian Mulvey // Sophomore defensive lineman Justin Scott holds off the Ohio State offensive line against Ohio State University on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.

Supercharged SEC

The two most likely additions to the SEC would be FSU and Clemson.

Both are large, southern public universities with the student populations and athletic departments to survive alongside powerhouses like Alabama and LSU.

Duke and UNC could also survive in the SEC with the national success of their basketball and Olympic sport programs.

Miami also factors in here regionally and logistically with the SEC hypothetically having four open slots.

The unwanteds:

But what happens to the remaining ACC teams who can’t find a new home?

In July, the PAC-12 officially relaunched with a new look filled with Mountain West programs, which could benefit from California and Stanford’s return. Fellow ACC newcomer SMU could return to a regional conference, heading to the Big 12 as a premier brand.

Original ACC schools like Wake Forest could stay in the conference, similar to Oregon State and Washington State, which waited for new arrivals in the PAC-12. Syracuse, Pittsburgh and Boston College have ties to the Big East and could return to the conference — reviving its football sponsorship.

The rivalries at risk:

College football is founded on historic rivalries. But under these hypothetical moves, multiple historic rivalries are at risk because few out-of-conference scheduling slots would allow the foes to meet.

Miami vs. Florida State

The Hurricanes already lost one historic in-state rival as their future against Florida remains uncertain after their 2025 College GameDay appearance. Now, Miami could lose another in FSU if the programs split to the Big Ten and SEC, respectively.

While the Gators and Seminoles are slated to play through 2037, the Hurricanes don’t have the same certainty, with 2030 as the last scheduled game against FSU at this time.

UNC vs. Duke

Similarly, the Duke-UNC in-state rivalry is jeopardized by the impending dissolution of the ACC. The two North Carolina basketball heavyweights face a difficult decision if they change conferences, and while they could butt heads again in the SEC, the likelihood is slim, ending a longstanding college football tradition born in 1891.

Miami vs. Notre Dame

Miami could lose its other historic rival following a conference move. If both schools move regionally to the SEC and Big Ten, scheduling a matchup becomes unlikely.

While the death of Catholics vs. Convicts isn’t ensured, it is seemingly likely.

The PCSA will still go through a litany of changes as the bill heads to the House of Representatives, but if it passes, college football is in for an unprecedented shakeup spearheaded by more conference realignment.