Protect College Sports Act passes the Senate

The Protect College Sports Act passed in the U.S. Senate 77-22 last night.

A bipartisan effort focused on setting guardrails for NIL, the transfer portal and federal protections for student-athletes, the PCSA has undergone a variety of amendments while on the Senate floor.

Arguably most important for Miami, an amendment to the PCSA increased the conference cap from 19 to 20. UM was not the only Florida school lobbying for this change — USF and FSU also pushed for the amendment to pass.

“Increasing the conference cap to 20 was important to our Florida universities and their programs, and we got that done,” Florida Senator Ashley Moody said on X.

The Big Ten currently has 18 members, so this increase would make the path easier for the Canes to enter the conference they’ve long been rumored to join.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives, where a vote isn’t expected until the midterms on Nov. 3.