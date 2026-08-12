Men’s basketball head coach Jai Lucas extends contract with Miami

Miami Men’s basketball coach Jai Lucas has agreed to a contract extension with the University, according to the AP.

Lucas, who was entering the second year of a five-year contract signed last March, emerged as one of the top coaches in college basketball after leading a 19-win turnaround for the Hurricanes during the 2025-26 season.

A source at the AP reported that his extension includes a pay raise, with the new deal lasting five years — essentially adding a year onto his previous contract.

The Miami Hurricane reached out to the University for comment, but has not received a response.

The Houston native took the Canes from a 7-24 season to an impressive 26-9 record, including a March Madness appearance for the first time since 2023.

Other highlights include a third place, regular-season finish in the ACC and a top-25 ranking in the end of season AP Poll.

Miami was one of nine universities last season to be ranked in the final AP Poll for both basketball and football; highlighting the importance of UM extending contracts for both Lucas and head football coach Mario Cristobal — whose extension was announced last week.

As one of the youngest and brightest coaches in the country, Lucas was long rumored to possibly take the reins of a traditional “blue-blood” program if the opportunity were to arise.

Lucas was a former assistant at Kentucky and Duke before being hired as the 14th MBB head coach in program history at UM.

However, this extension signals Miami’s commitment to building a powerhouse in Coral Gables, especially in an era defined by the transfer portal and NIL.

During his time as an assistant, Lucas was regarded as one of the top recruiters in the country, and he’s already made his presence known at UM by committing a five-star prospect in each of his recruiting classes so far.

On top of his recruiting prowess, Lucas’ roster management stands out as his calling card. He inherited zero players ahead of his inaugural season, but made quality veteran transfer additions in Tre Donaldson, Malik Renau and Ernest Udeh Jr.

Once again, Lucas reloaded the roster ahead of the season, bringing in a top-10 portal class on top of returning key starters in Shelton Henderson and Dante Allen.

With Lucas’ future secured, a fresh injection of talent and a culture established, this Miami Men’s basketball side is not just expected to compete as one of the top programs in the ACC, but as one of the premier programs in the country this upcoming season.