Jai Lucas officially named Miami men’s basketball coach

Duke associate head coach Jai Lucas will be the next head coach for the University of Miami’s men’s basketball program, the university announced on Thursday morning. CanesInSight first announced Lucas as the frontrunner for the Miami coaching job on February 22, but with Duke scheduled to play the Hurricanes later that week, nothing could be made official.

Now with the regular season ending for both Miami and Duke, the ’Canes will have their head coach set heading into the offseason. According to ESPN, Lucas is receiving a five-year deal.

“We are excited to welcome Jai and his family to the Hurricane Family,” athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a UM Athletics statement. “Jai is an innovative coach, a relentless recruiter, and a proven talent developer whose knowledge and passion for the game resonated throughout the interview process. He has coached at some of college basketball’s most storied programs under tremendous head coaches.”

Sitting down with Miami broadcaster Joe Zagacki, Lucas voiced his excitement for the new challenge.

“Miami has everything you need to compete at the highest level – elite academics, a passionate fan base, and a commitment to excellence in athletics,” Lucas said. “Beyond that, the city of Miami has a rich culture and energy that makes this an incredibly special place. The history, diversity and passion for sports here are second to none.”

Lucas, who is just 36 years old, has quickly built himself up to be one of the premier coaching prospects in college basketball. On the court, he’s been the mastermind behind one of the nation’s top defenses with Duke. He’s also consistently developed talent with 11 NBA Draft picks and 13 All-Conference players.

Off the court, he’s been a star recruiter everywhere he’s been. Most notably, he’s been the primary recruiter for Duke’s last two classes that have brought Cooper Flagg and will bring the Boozer twins to Durham. That ability to recruit and connect with players in the current day is what Miami believes Lucas can bring to get the ’Canes back on track.

“It is clear that Jai understands what it takes to compete on and off the floor in this new era of college basketball, and he sees the great potential at Miami,” Radakovich said. “We are fortunate to have Jai join us in Coral Gables.”

Lucas’ formal introductory press conference will be on Monday, March 10, in the Lakeside Auditorium.