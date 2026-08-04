Mario Cristobal agrees to long-term extension with Miami football

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal has confirmed reports on his long-term contract extension following a College Football Playoff National Championship appearance and a steady rise back to national prominence.

“I’m super blessed,” Cristobal said to reporters on Tuesday. “We’ve done a lot of good things, and there’s a lot more good and great things and elite things to come, and we feel like we’re just getting started. Miami is in my blood. Always has been, always will be.”

To learn more about what led up to the extension, read The Hurricane’s article here.

