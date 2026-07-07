Miami Athletics partners with Ticketmaster across four sports

Ahead of the 2026-27 athletic season, University of Miami Athletics announced July 1 that Ticketmaster will become the official ticketing partner for Hurricanes Athletics.

Under the partnership, fans will be able to purchase, sell, transfer and access tickets through Ticketmaster.com, MiamiHurricanes.com and the Miami Hurricanes app. The new platform launched Monday, July 6 with a primary focus on football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.

The University said the partnership will provide a more seamless purchasing experience and improved fan engagement through Ticketmaster’s digital platform.

“This partnership strengthens our ability to engage our community, enhance the game-day experience, and build a sustainable foundation for our future growth,” said UM Chief Revenue Officer Jesse Marks.

Ticketmaster succeeds SeatGeek as Miami Athletics’ official partner. SeatGeek, which began working with the university back in 2023, integrated resale ticketing with Miami’s primary ticketing system.

While Ticketmaster remains the largest ticketing company in the United States, it has faced increasing scrutiny in recent years regarding its dominance of the live entertainment industry.

In 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice and a coalition of states filed an antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, alleging the company maintains an illegal monopoly over live event ticketing.

Live Nation has denied these allegations and continued to contest the lawsuit.

The company has also faced criticism from consumers over service fees and ticket availability, particularly following the highly publicized ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in 2022, when overwhelming demand caused widespread website failures and prompted congressional hearings.

Despite those controversies, Ticketmaster remains the ticketing provider for thousands of sports and entertainment venues nationwide, including numerous NCAA athletic departments such as Oregon, Penn State and Cincinnati.

Ticketmaster has stated it will act as a community partner with UM, providing access to Miami’s athletic programs to the youth of underserved communities throughout South Florida.

“Miami Athletics is one of college sports’ most storied programs, and we’re proud to bring our technology, expertise and longstanding presence in South Florida to support Hurricanes fans,” added Ticketmaster’s Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Sports Clay Luter.

Tickets for the upcoming athletics seasons are available for purchase immediately after the platform’s official launch.

Miami Athletics’ newest era is underway. And the 2026-27 season doesn’t begin on the field or centercourt, but rather with the fans who fill the stands.

But whether the new partnership delivers the seamless experience the university is promising will be up to Canes fans to decide as they gear up to purchase tickets to this year’s events.