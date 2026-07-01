UM raises tuition nearly $3,000, but cost of attendance barely rises

Tuition for the 2026-2027 year increased by 4.5%, but the total cost of attendance for on-campus students increased by much less, well under 1%.

This school year’s tuition will cost $66,312, up from last year’s $63,456, consistent with the 4.5% increase UM students have seen over the last two years.

CollegeBoard says that private, four-year institutions increase by 4% a year on average, putting UM’s yearly increase slightly above the trend.

Despite the tuition jump, the total cost of attendance for on-campus students increased by only $754, from $98,118 to $98,872.

The reason is that nearly everything except tuition has gone down since last year.

Housing and meals decreased from $26,358 to $25,030; books went from $1,326 to $1,040; “personal” fees took a dive from $4,254 to $2,294; and transportation decreased from $2,040 to $800.

Graphic credit: Sovannreach Po.

The University has not provided a response to The Hurricane’s questions about why these costs are so much lower than last year.

According to U.S. News, UM is significantly above the national average tuition cost of $47,09, but Business Insider does not rank it among the 30 most expensive schools. Those include schools like Georgetown and Boston College that charge in the $70,000 range.

The tuition reaching such high numbers affects students, no matter how big the increase. In a story posted to The Miami Hurricane’s Instagram on June 25, students were able to share how they felt about the 2026-2027 tuition numbers.

“Uncertain from year to year, while I don’t feel like the quality of the institution is increasing,” one student replied.

“I would be fine with it if there was more transparency on why it was needed and to fund what,” Jonas Junquera, a senior studying environmental engineering, said.

The costs for the 2026-2027 school year can be found on the University’s Financial Assistance page, and the breakdown from the last two years can be found on The Miami Hurricane’s website.