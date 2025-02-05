UM cost of attendance jumps over $3,000, students will pay $97,774 next year

By: Mel Tenkoff & Jaslyn Troung

The University of Miami will cost students living on campus $97,774 for the 2025-2026 school year, a more than 4% increase from the year prior.

The cost of attendance for 2024-2025 on-campus students was $93,892, according to the University’s online cost of attendance page, reflecting a $3,882 uptick.

Those living off campus are expected to spend another $1,000 in living expenses.

The cost of attendance has increased across nearly all categories, including tuition, fees, on campus meal plans and housing, books and personal expenses. The only category that equals last year’s amount, is loan fees with an estimated cost of $38.

Tuition, totalling $63,452, is the sharpest increase by category, climbing over $2,500, or 4.5%, from last year. This price is approximately $1,500 more than MIT’s, which is ranked second in the nation according to the annual U.S. News and World Report, while UM is ranked 63rd.

UM’s tuition falls within the range of other private universities, including Boston University with an annual tuition of $66,670 and Syracuse University at $63,710.

“The cost of attendance currently posted on the website for the 2025-26 academic year is an estimate to assist incoming students as part of their admissions process,” University of Miami Communications said in a statement to The Miami Hurricane. “The University’s tuition will not be finalized until later this year.”

Most universities implement incremental rises in tuition or living expenses to reflect inflation, though a 4% increase falls on the high side of this.

From the 2020-2021 academic year to the 2025-2026 academic year, the cost of attendance jumped 30%, from $75,240 to $97,774. Had the 2020-2021 cost of attendance increased only due to inflation, the total cost would have been approximately $89,714 by January 2025 according to calculations made by The Hurricane using the most recent measures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Even though the recent rise of 4% in cost of attendance coincides with expected annual increases that universities implement, some students are still concerned about the price they have to pay.

Gabriella Cowly, a sophomore studying philosophy, added her perspective about the approximated raise in tuition.



“It’s definitely debatable,” Cowly said. “While I think the education is great, especially with my own experiences with my professors and classes, I do think that there should be a limit to how much education should be.”

The next highest price hike is in the food and housing category, with nearly $1,000 increased for both on and off campus students. Undergraduate on campus residents will pay an estimated $24,742, while off campus students will pay $25,636.

A likely contribution to the rise of housing prices is the construction of the second phase of Centennial Village and current costs of the Ibis and Coral Residential Colleges.

The older Mahoney-Pearson Residential Colleges, built in the 1950s and 60s, currently costs $10,540 per academic year for a double occupancy room and $16,390 for a single room. Meanwhile, the newer residential colleges cost $13,500 for a standard double room and $18,000 for a single room.

“Yes, 100% living in Miami makes this school more expensive compared to others,” Cowly said. “I think it’s definitely a factor of why people choose to come to UM or not.”