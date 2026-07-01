The nation worth arguing about

“If there is no struggle, there is no progress.” – Frederick Douglass

As the United States approaches its 250th birthday, Americans will reflect on what the nation has accomplished since 1776. There will be celebrations, ceremonies, speeches and countless attempts to explain why this anniversary matters.

The country we inhabit is not the same America that declared independence in 1776, nor should it be. America’s greatest achievement is not that it has remained unchanged, but that it has remained true to the principles that allowed it to change. For nearly 250 years, America’s story has been one of perpetual improvement.

Perhaps the most remarkable feature of the American story is not what many people assume.

The United States has survived for nearly two and a half centuries — and not because Americans have agreed with one another.

The American experiment has survived because generation after generation has done the difficult work of self-government: arguing about what the country should become while remaining committed to the constitutional framework that makes those arguments possible.

Constitutional republics are far more fragile than we often realize. History is filled with nations that fractured under internal pressures, abandoned self-government or simply failed to endure. The continued existence of the American republic was never inevitable. It has survived because every generation inherited it, argued over it, improved it — and ultimately chose to preserve it.

The ability to change without abandoning our founding principles is what separates the American experiment from so many others.

America’s history contains chapters worthy of celebration and chapters demanding reflection. A nation founded on the principle that all men are created equal also tolerated slavery. A republic dedicated to liberty often denied liberty to many of its citizens. Entire generations of Americans fought for rights and opportunities that should have belonged to them from the beginning.

These are not footnotes in our history. They are part of it. Patriotism asks that we neither ignore them nor that we allow them to define the American story.

But history should not stop there.

Every nation has failures. Every nation has contradictions. Few possess the freedom to confront them.

What makes the American story remarkable is not that contradictions existed, but that Americans refused to accept them as permanent.

Frederick Douglass captured the American story in a single sentence: “If there is no struggle, there is no progress.” America’s story has been defined by both. Americans marched. They petitioned. They persuaded. They voted. They changed laws. And in doing so, they changed the country.

The nation fought a devastating Civil War over the meaning of its founding principles. Nearly a century later, Americans marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge demanding that those same principles be applied more fully. Progress did not happen because America was perfect.

It happened because America possessed something rare: the freedom to recognize its shortcomings and the constitutional institutions necessary to address them.

The story of the United States is not one of perfection.

It is a story of perpetual improvement.

The thread connecting our history is not agreement, but aspiration. Americans have argued about economics, religion, civil rights, immigration, education and foreign policy. They have disagreed passionately — at times bitterly. Yet beneath those disagreements has always endured a shared conviction that the nation itself was worth improving.

That belief remains one of our greatest strengths.

It is also what makes the freedoms protected by our Constitution so extraordinary. Few ideas have been more distinctly American than this: love of country and criticism of it are not opposites. Throughout our history, reform has come not from abandoning America, but from insisting that it live more fully up to its founding principles. The freedom to make that argument may be one of the greatest gifts the Constitution has given us.

We often take these freedoms for granted because they are familiar to us. They should never be mistaken for ordinary.

Nor should we forget the sacrifices that preserved them.

As we commemorate this anniversary, it is worth remembering that the freedoms Americans enjoy today were not guaranteed by history. They were secured and defended by generations of citizens willing to sacrifice for something larger than themselves. From the Revolution that secured our independence to the Civil War that preserved the Union, from the beaches of Normandy to the mountains of Afghanistan, generations of Americans answered the call to defend the republic.

Many never returned home. Others carried the burdens of war for the rest of their lives. Their sacrifice reminds us that the American experiment has endured not simply because our constitutional institutions are well designed, but because generations of Americans believed they were worth preserving.

Today, the United States faces genuine challenges. Trust in public institutions has declined. Political divisions often appear deeper than ever. Public discourse has become increasingly dominated by outrage, suspicion and the assumption that disagreement is evidence of bad faith.

These trends should concern us. They should not discourage us.

What threatens us most is not disagreement. Americans have always disagreed. The founders disagreed. Lincoln’s America disagreed. Every generation has argued fiercely about the country’s direction.

The greater danger is forgetting that, despite our disagreements, we remain engaged in that same American project.

A free society depends upon more than elections and institutions. It depends upon citizens who believe the country is worth preserving. It depends upon people who understand that self-government requires patience, participation and a willingness to see fellow Americans not as enemies, but as partners in a shared national project.

That project remains unfinished.

The United States at 250 is not a completed achievement but an ongoing endeavor. Every generation inherits the responsibility of strengthening the institutions, liberties and civic culture that previous Americans entrusted to them. Every generation is called to confront new challenges while preserving the principles that made reform possible in the first place.

That responsibility belongs to every generation — including ours.

The country we inhabit is not the same America that declared independence in 1776.

It is more faithful to its founding ideals than it was then, though still imperfect and still unfinished.

That is not a sign that the American experiment has failed.

It is proof that it endures.

After 250 years, America remains a nation worth arguing about.

Dylan Long is the Student Director of the George P. Hanley Democracy Center on campus. He is also the president on the UM Debate Team.