Giving Thanks

For just this once, instead of giving advice or scalding takes, I want to use this V’s Take to open my heart up to all of you readers. There is a lot I find myself thankful for, so let me share with you all what some of those things are.

My council

To all of my friends who pick up the phone to hear every one of my victories, failures and updates on whatever poor man has become the object of my affection, thank you for not exiling me just yet.

The Rathskeller upstairs bathroom

You have seen me at the lowest points of my life, including after a Rat Margarita or drunkenly saying hello to my hot professor. Thank you for being there when I need to lock in and convince myself I am sober enough to go to class.

My Spotify daylists

You might call me out sometimes, but you always give me what I need to hear even if it’s Fisher at 9:30 a.m from a playlist titled “sad girl people pleaser tuesday morning.”

Cam Ward

Need I say more? Our best Heisman contender in a decade and the only person I would battle Friday 5 p.m. northbound rush hour traffic to see a football game for.

Instagram mute button

You will always be there for me when I am sick of seeing someone post with their troll of a boyfriend, but still want to be able to stalk when they break up.

The Dooley Half Moon Empanada stand

Thank you for giving me a stomach ache that always takes my mind off the test I bombed minutes before.

Target sunset lamp

The cheapest, yet, best mood lighting I have ever had for a hookup. Three years going strong.

Nothing illuminates mediocre abs like a soft orange glow.

Vicky’s Cafe coffee

Thank you for being the closest thing we have to street-legal crack cocaine.

Dress To Impress

Thank you for healing my inner child while also channeling my inner child hater. Thank you, for giving Roblox a comeback.

Lake Osceola

Last but not least, my favorite naturally unnatural body of water. For giving all of campus the perfect Instagram story post, LinkedIn banner image and background when the sunset bounces off of you just right.

Happy Thanksgiving ’Canes! I hope you find someone who can make your Plymouth Rock this holiday season.

