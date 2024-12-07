Hurricanes collapse in final minutes, lose to Clemson 65-55

The Hurricanes’ struggles continued Saturday as their losing streak extended to six games with a tough loss against Clemson. Despite a competitive effort in last Tuesday’s loss to Arkansas, which hinted at progress, Miami couldn’t capitalize and remains searching for a breakthrough victory.

“The idea of preparing for an opponent and then executing the game plan is so vitally important and I thought we did that. The only thing that surprised me is we went 4-for 25 from three and we started the game that way. We missed a lot of what I would say, quality shots,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said.

For both sides, the basket was invincible to start the game. It took roughly four minutes for Clemson’s Ian Schieffelin to hit the first field goal, a three-pointer. After Schieffelin’s made shot, the Tigers (9-1, 1-0 ACC) went on a 12-0 run until Miami’s Matthew Cleveland hit a basket from just beyond the charity stripe.

Cleveland’s made basket sparked Miami (3-6, 0-1 ACC) on both sides of the ball. UM’s strong defense held Clemson to only 13 points in the last 10 minutes of the first half. The offense was catapulted by Cleveland, who led the team in first-half scoring, including slamming down a ferocious alley-oop dunk from Paul Djobet at the 6:20 mark to tie the game at 18.

Miami led the defensive rebound category, 16-13; however, Clemson, with the strong 11-point showing from Schiefflin, led the game 25-24 at the end of the first half.

Coming out of the break, both Miami and Clemson were trading buckets for the first 14 minutes of the second half.

“Both teams played exceptionally hard. Points were hard to come by. Both coaching staffs know each other so well. We played against each other for years, and so just teams were prepared,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said.

Miami’s offensive showing in the majority of the second half was led by the five-star recruit out of Philadelphia, Jalil Bethea. He went 4-of-5 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, which included an important three-pointer, making it a one-point, 47-46 game with 5:55 left on the clock.

“My performance was very well today, my teammates were able to find me in open spots, and all I needed to do is just see one go in and I just got comfortable after that,” Bethea said.

Freshman guard Jalil Bethea dribbles against Clemson University on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Photo Credit: Brian Mulvey – Contributing Photographer

Bethea’s shot had the crowd loud on their feet, but it did not faze the Tigers. Offensively, they were attacking the basket, leaving Miami’s defensive hacking and whacking, as Brandon Johnson sent Schieffelin to the line with 2:26 left, shifting the momentum in Clemson’s favor.

It was all Clemson from here on out, sending Miami fans hitting the exit of the Watsco Center early.

The usually reliable Nijel Pack had an off game, only attempting three-point shots and making none in his seven attempts. Larrañaga credited the gritty defense played by Clemson’s Jaeden Zackery.

Graduate student Nijel Pack maintains possession of the ball against Clemson University on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Photo Credit: Brian Mulvey – Contributing Photographer

“We tried to get him [Pack] going. Just one of those nights. I can’t explain it. I’d say you have to give credit to Jaeden Zackery because he is a little taller than Nijel, but he must weigh 30-40 pounds more, and he’s very, very physical,” Larrañaga said.

The Hurricanes might be 3-6; however, guard A.J. Staton-McCray believes the team is heading in the right direction.

“Next game [mentality], We’ve seen a lot of progression. So we’re like going the way we’re going. Sky’s the limit, so all we gotta do is just try to keep going, staying together. That’s how we’re feeling right now,” Staton-McCray said.

The Hurricanes will hop on a flight to New York City, where they will play at one of the world’s most famous arenas, Madison Square Garden. Miami will face off against No. 3 Tennessee in the Jimmy V Classic, where they look to get back on track and pull off a huge upset.

Tip-off is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN.