Latest campus dining addition offers checkout-free experience

The first floor of Whitten University Center recently received a new makeover, thanks to the addition of UM’s latest convenience store, Market NXT.

Opened on March 18, Market NXT carries a variety of grab-and-go items including freshly-packaged sandwiches, bottled beverages, bagged snacks and more. This newest venture brings cutting-edge artificial intelligence to campus for a checkout-free experience.

“As the first university in Florida, and one of the first in the United States to bring Amazon’s Just Walk out technology to campus, the University of Miami is taking higher education to new heights with Market NXT,” said Michael Ross, Resident District Manager at UM Dining.

Open daily from 8-12 a.m., visitors can grab their Market staples without waiting in the typical long lines. Shoppers simply enter with the Grubhub app or mobile pay, gather their items and exit through the turn gates. After completing the purchase, they receive an itemized receipt via email.

Originally created by Amazon, Just Walk Out technology utilizes generative AI like computer vision, object recognition, advanced sensors and deep machine learning models to accurately determine what products shoppers grab.

This seamless shopping experience increases service speed and takes on-the-go dining to a new level. Some students, however, are wary of what this tech means for the future of campus employment.

“Although having a checkout-free market seems modern and ‘better,’ it does make me worried that our campus will lean more towards this and reduce or cut back on money for employing employees,” said Paris René, a fourth-year architecture student.

“I hope they don’t because a lot of the employees on campus, both students and non-students, are crucial and have helped to make campus life what it is,” René said.

Faye Marcus, director of marketing and guest experience at UM Dining, shared how Market NXT meets the demands of an increasingly-digital world.

“Our students are experts in this new era of technology. They are constantly seeking ways to digitize their experience and simplify the process,” Marcus said.

Born out of a partnership with Grubhub Campus Partners and Amazon, Market NXT demonstrates Chartwells Higher Education’s commitment to innovative dining services on UM.

“Our commitment to elevating the student experience is unwavering, and Market NXT is leading the mission,” Ross said.

Though novel to Florida college campuses, several colleges and universities around the country have also adopted Just Walk Out Technology, with the first opening at Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore.

This latest addition follows other major changes to on-campus dining this school year, like the return of Pura Vida and the opening of Halal Shack in the Hurricanes Food Court.