Transfers shine and shatter records in Hurricane Collegiate Invitational

In a meet that featured schools across the nation, the Chinese national team, and Olympian Nia Ali, Miami track and field took home some impressive feats in the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational.

The highlights of Miami’s Saturday came in the field from its transfer students. Angelo State transfer Devoux Deysel and UNLV transfer Diesiane Teixeira in the javelin shattered school records. For the women, Teixeira came in first with a distance of 53.98m, breaking Erikka Hill’s record of 47.01m from two years ago.

For the men, Deysel, with a distance of 76.58m, came in first and broke the record of 66.32m set by Ed Reed in 1999. As of Saturday, he was ranked first in the ACC and fourth in the nation. Milton Ingraham II, formerly of Florida State, earned his first outdoor win with the ‘Canes with a discus throw of 59.17 m, good for second all-time in outdoor history.

Staying on the field, Arizona State transfer Jeremy Cody cracked into the school’s top-five in the high jump. With a height of 2.11, he finished both third on the day and tied for third all-time with John-Patrick Friday. Freshman Brianna Isa is now tied for third all-time in the pole vault after reaching a height of 3.5m to tie her with Alyssa Rice.

Moving onto the track, there were several other impressive feats.

Starting with the 400m, senior Kennedy Brace, with a time of 53.91 seconds, came in second place on the women’s side. On the men’s side, senior Solomon Strader came in second, and fresh off his ACC Rookie of the Week nod, Ace Malone came in third.

In the 1500m, sophomore Lexi Arambulo took first for the women. On the men’s side, junior Austen Cannon, sophomore Enrique Borrego, and junior Cormac O’Brien went 2-3-4 in the event.

The meet also saw a former UM alum make her return to Cobb Stadium. Michelle Atherley, the 2019 indoor NCAA national champion for the pentathlon, ran in the 100m hurdles and finished second to Olympian Nia Ali. Atherley is continuing her journey as she works to qualify for the Olympics.

Miami track and field will stay in Florida next weekend and travel to Gainesville to take part in the Florida Relays on March 29 and 30. The team will return to Coral Gables for its last home meet, the Hurricane Alumni Invitational, on April 5 and 6.