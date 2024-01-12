Call it a comeback: Pura Vida returns to UM

South Florida health staple Pura Vida is back and better than ever at the University of Miami, bringing all of its famously nutritious and aesthetic cuisine to the Coral Gables campus.

After closing in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the café has officially reopened in its original location next to the Toppel Career Center and UM’s Hillel Jewish Student Center.

The addition of Pura Vida is a separate asset to UM Dining’s spring refresh, which includes a partnership with Duran Bakehouse at Archivist Café starting Jan. 16 and new sustainable products available for sale at the on-campus Starbucks. Because the reopened restaurant is not directly affiliated with UM Dining, only cash and credit options are available for payment.

Upon walking in, students will be greeted by a dream-like ambience, complete with nautical white furniture and décor that adds to the feeling of a paradise getaway.

The menu offers a variety of sandwiches, wraps, bowls, salads, açaí, smoothies and breakfast options that have been optimized to be some of the healthiest meals available at the U. There are also on-the-go options for those rushing to class, such as the mango coconut chia parfait and oatmeal chocolate peanut butter energy bites.

“It’s a healthy alternative to everything else [on-campus],” said senior Carolina Gonzalez. “I like that there’s an option for it now.”

While its healthier options are often what the South Florida locale is known for, there are also plenty of options for those with a sweet tooth, including croissants, cookies, banana bread and much more.

There is also an assortment of coffee and tea options, including cold brew, matcha, lattes or chai, as well as cold pressed juices, kombucha and juice shots to round out the rest of the menu.

The Summer Chicken bowl has traditionally been one of the most popular items on Pura Vida’s menu and is available at the UM location, as well as the restaurant’s most-popular Welcome to Miami smoothie boasting a delectable blend of passion fruit, mango and banana. The combination captures the heart of Miami with its health-conscious tropical flavor, sure to be a favorite on campus.

Pura Vida’s more secluded location away from the hustle-and-bustle of the food court and dining halls may help attract students during midterm and finals season, making it an optimal study spot for those looking for something more silent with patio seating and an abundance of healthy snacks in their vicinity.

“I’m always looking for a new place to check out on-campus, so I’m glad an option like this is popping up for us,” said Taylor Rand, a junior studying musical theater. “It’ll be nice to have a cute place with really different healthy options while also feeling like you’re getting away from campus for a few minutes.”

Now officially in its full comeback swing, Pura Vida is a welcome return to the on-campus food palette for every ‘Cane to indulge in starting this spring.