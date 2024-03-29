‘An inspiring leader’: A collection of stories and memories remembering Daniel Bishop’s legacy

Editor’s Note:

On March 4, 2024, UM student Daniel Bishop was struck and killed by a car while riding a scooter to campus.

Daniel was an influential part of the University of Miami campus and the loss was felt tremendously, including among The Miami Hurricane staff. To see hundreds of students turn out in his memory online and at memorials has felt bittersweet.

His death was also a shock that has been hard to process. As journalists, we turn to storytelling and have found comfort in hearing the memories dozens of students shared with Daniel.

In response to the grief felt in the newsroom and on campus, we chose to dedicate the March 27 edition of The Hurricane to Daniel.

Daniel always brought fun to campus, and we have chosen to represent the way Daniel lived his life, full of energy and warmth.

We understand that we have a responsibility and privilege to share who Daniel was, not just through his involvements, but through his one-of-a-kind spirit.

The following story contains stories and photos shared with The Hurricane to help share who Daniel was. Not all the photos were attributed or were captioned.

We appreciate everyone who has shared their thoughts and pictures with us and entrusted us with capturing him.

We acknowledge the articles we have written could never fully encapsulate Daniel, but we hope those who knew him can find comfort in the way we have chosen to remember him.

The stories, memories and moments shared with Daniel

Patricia Whitely

Danny was an exceptional student leader of our Class of 2024. His presence, leadership and influence stretched across a wide range of activities, including Hurricane Productions, P-100, IT’s on Us and was an Orientation leader.

In addition, he was a popular math tutor and worked at Breakthrough Miami.

Danny exemplified and truly lived the “ Canes Care for Canes” motto each and every day.

Emily Danzinger

Daniel was, in every sense of the word, radiant. When you walked into a room, you could always tell he was there, even if there were 1,000 other people present. He had this incredible ability to connect with anyone and everyone – whether you’d known him for two years or two weeks, he was one of your best friends.

He had such a bright aura about him, and every exchange I had with him was one in which I came away either smiling like an idiot or holding my stomach from laughing too hard. He truly embodied what it means to be a Miami Hurricane – I’ve never seen someone so spirited or zestful about life.

His enthusiasm and laughter was infectious, and everywhere I go on campus I’m reminded of the fact he was truly one of a kind. I won’t again ever be able to hear his “WOO” from halfway across fate bridge, or excitedly chat about his 18 million endeavors on the Shalala stairs, or give him a quick hug near Dooly as our paths cross for the first time in weeks, all exchanges that would leave me the happiest I’d felt in weeks.

I love him so much, and I am SO grateful for having had a chance to know him, even if for just a short portion of his life.

Monica Gupta

My best friend! The funniest person I know, would make me and everyone around him laugh and smile. He made everything so fun and I will always remember our friendship and all of our memories from these past four years.

Kiera Fielding

Daniel was an avid and passionate Miami Heat fan- if you looked up the word fanatic in the dictionary, his picture was right next to it. The day we met Max Strus back in Nov 2022 was one of the happiest days of our lives. We could not stop talking about how lucky we were to meet him. And thus Heat Nation was born, our group chat solely dedicated to stressing and celebrating the Heat. It was so fun, our little group geeking out for every regular season and playoff game. I’m going to miss that. Now I know he gets to sit courtside at every game, living out his dream

Caroline McDonald

Daniel was truly the hardest worker I’ve ever met, since freshman year he was always on the move with HP, P100, and tutoring. However, he would always make time for his friends, and always knew how to make you laugh, especially when he would say randomly say the weirdest things. I’ll always cherish studying at the library, chipotle runs, singing show tunes together, and all of the other great memories we made in the 4 past years.

Everett

“Though I only knew Daniel a short time, he made a profound impression on my life. His authenticity and eagerness throughout all facets of his life were infectious and magnetic. He broke barriers, was so easy to be around, and taught me more than he will ever know. My heart goes out to his entire family and friends. Dan was the sweetest soul and I will never forget him. Rest in eternal sunshine.”

Aris Montero

Daniel was one of the most passionate HPers I have met. When he entered a room, you knew. He was filled with energy and passion. He was always wanting to help out fellow HPers whether it is the executive team or general body members.

One of his favorite HP traditions was HP snaps — he would be so very excited for Monday nights to read the HP shout-outs and laugh with the entire organization. When HP thrived, Daniel thrived — he was always so eager to attend the events, check out the merchandise and plan the behind-the-scenes.

Justine

I’m a junior here at UM. I wasn’t super close with Daniel but I knew his name from attending a lot of HP events during my time here. After I heard the news, I keep reliving this one little bit impactful memory of Daniel and I. This fall there was an HP Halloween event at the rock. It wasn’t super big and there was this little blow up maze that didn’t look too exciting. I get scared very easily when it comes to jump scares, though, so I went through it with my friend. Daniel was working the event and he was in the maze as an actor unbeknownst to me. As I turned the corner inside, I let out the most embarrassingly loud scream; the funny part was that Daniel hadn’t even scared me yet. We just sat there together crying laughing and he kept saying “I’m so disappointed, you didn’t even let me get to do my job”. After I collected myself, my friend and I kept walking. It was a very quick snapshot of a memory but it evidently had an effect of me because I still smile thinking about the belly laughter that Daniel and I shared. It just goes to show that we lost a gem when he connected even with a complete stranger. You can feel a sense of emptiness here on campus now and my heart goes out to all that were even closer to him.

Orientation and Commuter Student Involvement

Dear OCSI Family,

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of a cherished member of our community, Daniel Bishop. As a valued member of the Department of Orientation and Commuter Student Involvement, Daniel played an integral role as an Orientation Leader, leaving an indelible mark on both incoming students and their families.

Daniel’s presence radiated warmth and positivity throughout our university community. His dedication and contributions as a student leader were exemplary. From his involvement in the President’s 100 ambassadors to his role as Chair of Hurricane Productions and his active participation in Its On Us, Daniel epitomized the spirit of leadership and service.

Within our department, Daniel was a shining example of the values we hold. His unwavering commitment to welcoming others with open arms, expressing genuine appreciation and motivating those around him made him an invaluable asset to our team. He embodied everything we aspire to cultivate in our leaders.

As we mourn the loss of Daniel, let us also celebrate the profound impact he had on our lives and the legacy he leaves behind. Let his memory serve as a reminder of the importance of kindness, compassion and camaraderie within our community.

Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Daniel’s family, friends and all those who had the privilege of knowing him. May we find solace in the memories we shared and strength in our collective support for one another during this difficult time.

Acuna Andrea

I didn’t really know Daniel that much, he was more of a celebrity to me. I would see him everywhere and everyone knew him.

I feel indirectly affected by this because ever since I transferred here I have been wanting to be involved on campus. Daniel took a big role in HP and all their events. I attended all the events and felt like I was part of something big.

Only one time I got to talk to him and I told him that I was really thankful for him and all he did. I told him that because of him (indirectly) I was feeling less depressed and more involved. I hugged him and he said it was the nicest thing he had heard that day.

I really wish I could’ve met him, he always had a smile on his face and portrayed such light.

Alejandro Bolívar-Cervoni

I met Dan while I was traveling in Miami and we became close friends. I wanted to share about him. I’m not at UM but know how much he gave back to the school through all his involvement.

I never met anyone whose inner light shined as bright as Dan. You could immediately tell what his passions were—math, teaching, being a loyal friend. I always felt so comfortable around him. He was relatable and funny. I’ve never met anyone who was able to connect with as many people as he did. He had so much energy, and he used it to help people learn and become the best versions of themselves—that is the best gift anyone can ever give.

My favorite memory was when he introduced me to a video of Taylor Swift harmonizing with herself as a concert in Sydney, Australia. “Sydney!” Became our catch phrase and unofficial greeting. Dan was a big Taylor Swift fan. He was so hard working but also embraced his goofy and funny side. Every single interaction I had with him always nourished my soul.

His loss has devastated me. He was such a strong person having navigated terrible grief and loss when he was in high school at MSD. But I honor his memory by cherishing all the special moments.

Niloy Bhattacharyya

Daniel was the kindest, most loving and supportive person one could meet. His personality and wisdom was far beyond his years and extended above his activities in and out of school. Whether it be his witty humor, generosity or his sweet, sentimental smile Daniel will be remembered for truly being the best of us always- a star that will forever continue to shine in our hearts, one whom I will always love and miss

Sara Ebrahimi

Daniel was one of the kindest, most energetic, and encouraging people I’ve ever met. I am lucky to have had the privilege to get to know him throughout the last two years at UM.

He had a gift for making people feel welcomed and appreciated. Daniel embodied what it meant to show your love and genuine care for the people around you. Working with Daniel throughout Orientation, I had the opportunity to see his passion for inclusion and making people feel like they belong. Whether it was a 7am shift or a 10pm event, he came to everything with a smile on his face and a motivation to foster an environment that people can enjoy and relate to. His energy was infectious.

As a friend, Daniel made it a point to express his gratitude for the people around him. Every time I saw him he would greet me with excitement and motivate me. He genuinely made an effort to make the spaces that he was involved in more welcoming, caring, and loving.

Daniel has made an undeniable impact on my life and I will always remember and cherish the legacy that he has left.

The photos



