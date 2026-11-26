Football punched its ticket to Charlotte, swimming won a title in Iowa and both basketball teams learned something in their first neutral-site tests.

Football

Miami is going to Charlotte. The Hurricanes clinched a spot in the ACC Championship game with a 28-20 comeback win over Virginia Tech on Nov. 21 at Hard Rock Stadium.

It’s their first trip to the title game since 2017, and it will be the last one for anybody, as the expansion of the College Football Playoff from 12 to 24 teams will force the end of conference championship games.

However, it didn’t start out pretty for the Canes. Darian Mensah’s first pass bounced off a receiver’s hands and was intercepted, and the Hokies led 14-0 in the first quarter.

Mark Fletcher Jr. carried the comeback with three rushing touchdowns, including the go-ahead 1-yarder early in the third quarter and an 11-yard score with 2:08 left to put it away. He now has 37 career rushing touchdowns, which extends his program record.

Jake Weinberg added a 59-yard field goal before halftime, the longest in school history.

The defense gave up just 55 yards in the second half. Miami (10-1, 8-0 ACC) held at No. 7 in the CFP Rankings.

Men’s basketball

Four straight wins by 35 or more points.

No ACC team had done that since North Carolina in 1985, and Miami got there with a 106-54 demolition of Manhattan on Nov. 20 at the Watsco Center. Shelton Henderson and Nick Dorn each scored 21, and Dorn hit seven 3-pointers in 14 minutes.

Las Vegas went differently. No. 17 Miami lost 84-71 to TCU on Nov. 24 in the Players Era 16 opener at T-Mobile Arena, which ended a five-game win streak.

The game was tied 37-37 at halftime, but TCU opened the second half on a 13-4 run and never gave the lead back. Miami cut it to 69-66 with 3:09 left before TCU scored the next six.

The 3-point line was the problem. The Hurricanes went 4-of-21 from deep, which wasted a 38-29 rebounding edge and 19 offensive boards.

Caleb Gaskins led the Canes with 17 points. Men’s basketball falls to 5-2.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor // Sophomore Forward Shelton Henderson leaps down after a dunk against North Alabama on Friday, November 13, 2026, at the Watsco Center

Women’s basketball

Miami’s unbeaten start ended in the Bahamas, but the Hurricanes didn’t leave empty-handed.

First came a 67-41 win over FIU on Nov. 19 at the Watsco Center, where Miami forced a season-high 34 turnovers and Gal Raviv scored 18.

Then, No. 2 Michigan gave UM its first loss, 79-58, on Nov. 23 in the Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau. Raviv was great again with a season-high 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting, but Michigan pulled away after leading 41-32 at halftime.

Two days later, Utah went up 13 on Miami in the second quarter. The Canes answered with a 20-7 third quarter, holding the Utes to 25% shooting and no 3-pointers, and Raviv’s layup with 18 seconds left forced overtime.

Jess-Mine Zodia had 24 points and 10 rebounds, her first collegiate double-double, in the 79-75 win. Women’s basketball is 7-1.

Bella Ochoa – Senior Photographer // Junior guard Gal Raviv looking to pass against Stetson on Sun., Nov. 8, 2026 at the Watsco Center.

Volleyball

Ruth Martinez is a freshman. You wouldn’t have known it Wednesday in Raleigh. She had 23 kills on .451 hitting and a career-high 17 digs as Miami beat NC State 3-1 on Nov. 25 to finish a 2-1 road trip.

The week opened with a 3-1 loss at No. 21 North Carolina on Nov. 20. Miami won a 27-25 third set, with Ella Thompson scoring four of the last eight points, but dropped the fourth 25-23. Martinez had 18 kills.

Two days later, the Hurricanes swept Duke 3-0 in Durham for their 10th straight win over the Blue Devils. Denitsa Angelova had 12 kills on .667 hitting with four blocks, then matched her career high with eight blocks against NC State. Asia Harvey added 18 kills on .462 hitting in that one.

Miami finished the week at 17-11 and 15-4 in the ACC.

Swimming and diving

Eight points decided it. Miami’s women won the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, which ended Nov. 20.

UM scored 1,182 points to edge Nebraska (1,174) and host Iowa (1,156), and they did it without their divers.

The title came down to the last event. Miami’s 200-yard freestyle relay of Joslyn Bolton, Ines Mahmoudi, Isabelle Videment and Ashlyn Massey won in 1:30.20 to lock it up.

Marissa Inouye won the 500 freestyle in 4:44.40 and swam the second-fastest 1,650 freestyle in program history.

Others moved onto Miami’s all-time top-10 lists too: Leah Evans in the 100 butterfly and 200 backstroke, Taylor Johannsen in the 200 individual medley, Videment in the 200 butterfly and Massey in the 100 freestyle.

Coming up

Women’s basketball vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Sunday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m., Watsco Center

Women’s basketball at Florida, Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. in Gainesville, FL

Men’s basketball vs. Alabama on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 9:15 p.m., Watsco Center

Football vs. Wake Forest, ACC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 5 at noon at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.