After suffering their first loss of the season two days prior, the Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team bounced back with an overtime win over Utah, 79-75 in the Baha Mar Convention Center.

Miami’s offense was led by freshman Jess-Mine Zodia, who recorded a team-high 24 points and 10 rebounds to earn her first collegiate double-double. The freshman also recorded six free throws, a team-high four steals and a block.

Zodia wasn’t the only Cane who shined in this game. Veteran Ahnay Adams added 17 points, including 7-of-13 shooting from the field, while Gal Raviv and Amarachi Kimpson scored 15 points each.

Despite trailing by as much as 13 points during the second half, the Canes stayed calm and stuck to their gameplan on both sides of the ball.

Miami shot 48.4% from the field alongside 12 assists, and forced eight steals and 19 turnovers on defense to help secure the win.

In the first quarter, the Canes led by six points, but Utah took control in the second quarter with a 13-0 run — eventually stretched out to a 13 point lead.

Raviv stepped up with a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining in the quarter to cut Miami’s deficit to 10 points, as Utah remained on top, 44-34.

In the third quarter, the Canes came out ready to fight, scoring 20 points as their defense held Utah to 25% shooting from the field. Kimpson hit a 3-pointer, followed by four more points from Zodia, to give Miami its first lead of the game, 54-51, heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams continued to battle back and forth, but neither was able to pull away. The score was tied at 69-69 before Utah added two points. Raviv immediately answered with two points of her own to tie the game at 71-71 and force overtime.

In overtime, Utah scored two points from the free-throw line, but Zodia responded with a jumper before Kimpson added four more points to give the Canes the lead. With 57 seconds remaining, Adams converted two free throws in the final 16 seconds of overtime to seal the Canes’ 79-75 victory.

The Canes will return home from the Bahamas to the Watsco Center on Sunday, Nov. 29, to host Arkansas-Pine Bluff for their annual Holiday Game at 2 p.m. ET.