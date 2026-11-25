The No. 17 Hurricanes (5-2) headed west to Las Vegas for the Players Era 16 tournament.

In the opening round at T-Mobile Arena, Miami lost to TCU (5-1) 84-71 on Tuesday afternoon

The loss snapped a five game winning streak.

Freshman Caleb Gaskins led the way with 17 points. He shot 5-for-10 from the field and 3-for-6 from three-point range. Sophomore Shelton Henderson complemented that with 13 points.

Miami and TCU traded buckets during the first stretch of the opening half. Midway into the half the Hurricanes had a 11-2 run which turned a four point deficit into a 30-25 lead with less than five minutes to go in the first half.

The Horned Frogs went on a run of their own to end the half and the score was all tied up at 37 with twenty minutes of action left to play.

TCU got off to a hot start in the second half, going on a 13-to-4 run and leading 50-43 at the first media timeout.

TCU forward Micah Robinson led the Horned Frogs with 27 points, shooting 7-of-13 from the field and played a team high 37 minutes.

Additionally, TCU center Robbie Avila shot an efficient 4-for-6 from the field, scoring 11 points. He also had two rebounds and one assist.

Miami attempted to chip away at the deficit. With about three minutes left in the game, the Hurricanes got the game to within three, 69-66.

TCU answered back and went on to win 84-71.

The Hurricanes shot 0-for-6 from behind the arc and 10-for-26 from the field in the second half.

Gaskins was the only Miami scorer to make a basket from three-point range all game.

It was a rough night for Miami’s Acaden Lewis and Nick Dorn for shot a combined 0-for-9 from deep.

Miami had trouble holding onto the basketball, turning the ball over 15 times to TCU’s 11, resulting in 23 points for TCU.

The Hurricanes will return to the court on Thursday to face-off against Michigan in its second game of the tournament.

Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.