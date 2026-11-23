Between energy drinks and high-protein snacks, the University of Miami Business School wants to help students get a piece of the food-industry action.

The food industry, which generates $1.5 trillion annually and includes over 21,000 companies in the U.S., can be a tough market to break into. To help, the business school gathered four established founders and one student entrepreneur for a panel discussion.

The panel featured founders across the industry spectrum — from an award-winning sandwich shop in Coconut Grove to wholesale product companies — offering advice to students considering starting a business.

“It’s been a journey,” said Luis Mata, UM alum and CEO and founder of Meat N’ Bone, a premium protein retailer. “And [it’s] been very complicated.”

Finding a target audience can be difficult, especially as brand loyalty declines and AI pushes people into isolation. But Mata says they cracked the code: building community.

Coral Gables, where Meat N’ Bone has recently opened its first storefront, is not the same as Coconut Grove. Hospitality is about reaching out to those who live or pass by your business — they could all become customers.

More than that, food has become a performance, according to Mata. It goes beyond the taste; customers want to feel seen and cared for. Experiences, not just meals, have become the new market.

“You have to make guests feel super special,” said Aidan Friedson, founder of Banh Loves You and a UM alum. “You don’t want to make someone feel that you are cheaping them out.”

Extra boba in bubble tea, another pump of syrup, all of that can make a difference. In Friedson’s words, he now has to sell “the full experience: service and product.”

Even then, it might not be enough.

Summer, when tourism should be flooding the tables at all food establishments, is normally slow in Miami. Problems can creep up when you least expect them.

For products that live on the shelf — meaning they are packaged and can expire — the problem is getting into grocery stores and pantries.

IQBAR, a low-sugar, plant-based snack company, reached supermarkets in 2019 after a year-long online-only shop — and that was only possible because of a campaign on Kickstarter.

Will Nitze, CEO and Founder of IQBAR — whose spotlight was stolen by his lovely dog Taco — emphasized the importance of social media. Without creative ideas, you will get nowhere.

Antonio Ellek, CEO and Founder of Poshi, a brand specializing in little marinated snacks in pouches, agreed.

That is the environment that Ben Barrocas, a UM sophomore studying entrepreneurship, was forced into when he created Chillbar, a protein ice cream brand, with Jude Pagay.

They were the closing act, announcing the launch of Chillbar — with samples for attendees. It was the cherry on top of a goody bag given at the entrance. But their story was sweeter.

“We were friends first before starting any business,” Pagay said to The Hurricane. He had been in the business for a few years, handling marketing for other companies, but when Barrocas brought the idea for Chillbar, he couldn’t resist.

Chillbar originally started as a pop-up in New York. Neither founder has a connection to the city; they were drawn to it by its reputation. The buzz of the Big Apple was what they needed — and now they are bringing it back to UM, the company’s birthplace.

“We get a lot of fulfillment from seeing random strangers or people genuinely enjoy what we created,” Barrocas said to The Hurricane.

Dr. Susan Amat, director of entrepreneurship initiatives at UM, organized the event. Taste of Entrepreneurship is one in a series of events she has planned with the Business School for students.

When Barrocas came to her for help developing Chillbar, Amat saw it as an opportunity to inspire other students. Even outside the Business School, Amat wants everyone to take the leap.

“This is about students being able to see that while you’re a student, even a few years out of school, there are always opportunities,” Amat said. “Where you can see a problem, you can solve it.”