Eight points.

That was all that separated the University of Miami women’s swimming team from Nebraska when the Hurricanes claimed the 2026 Hawkeye Invitational title Friday evening at the University of Iowa Aquatic Center.

The Hurricanes secured the team title in dramatic fashion, winning the final relay to cap a dominant week in Iowa.

Competing without its diving brigade, Miami accumulated 1,182 points to beat Nebraska (1,174) and host Iowa (1,156) in a tightly contested multi-day invitational.

But the Hurricanes weren’t simply handed the victory for traveling the farthest. They swam for it.

With the team title coming down to the final event, Miami’s 200-yard freestyle relay squad of Joslyn Bolton, Ines Mahmoudi, Isabelle Videment and Ashlyn Massey delivered when it mattered most.

The quartet touched the wall in 1:30.20, securing first place in the event and sealing Miami’s eight-point victory over Nebraska.

“It was a total team effort,” head coach Andy Kershaw said post-meet.

“What amazing team energy. I’m really proud of the contribution across the roster, from freshmen to seniors and even our staff,” he continued.

The Hurricanes’ success extended well beyond the final relay.

Marissa Inouye delivered one of the week’s standout individual performances, capturing first place in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:44.40.

Inouye also etched her name into the Miami record books in Iowa City, recording the second-fastest 1,650-yard freestyle performance and eighth-fastest 200-yard backstroke time in Miami Swim’s history.

Massey, another key contributor to Miami’s championship-clinching relay, continued her impressive season with a first-place finish in the 200-yard butterfly, clocking 1:55.90.

She also recorded the sixth-fastest 100-yard freestyle time in program history.

The record-breaking performances didn’t stop there.

Leah Evans climbed Miami’s all-time rankings with the eighth-fastest 100-yard butterfly and seventh-fastest 200-yard backstroke performances in program history.

Taylor Johanssen recorded the fifth-fastest 200-yard individual medley time in Hurricanes history, while Videment posted the sixth-fastest 200-yard butterfly performance.

Across the invitational, Miami’s depth proved decisive. With contributions spanning multiple events and class years, the Hurricanes overcame the absence of their divers to outscore a competitive field that included Colorado State (809) and Illinois (774).

“We weren’t perfect, but the work we have put in from August until now really paid off,” Kershaw said. “Really looking forward to building on this going forward.”

For Miami, the championship marked more than another successful midseason meet. It offered a glimpse of the team’s potential as the season progresses.

And when the title came down to one final race, the Hurricanes made every point count.