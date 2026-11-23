The University of Miami volleyball team defeated the Duke Blue Devils on Sunday afternoon, 3-0, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

After falling to No. 21 North Carolina on Friday, the Canes bounced back and took care of business, earning their tenth consecutive win over Duke.

The final scores of the match were 26-24, 25-18 and 25-22. Miami tallied 50 kills, 54 digs, eight blocks and one ace while hitting .322 as a team.

The standout of the match for the Hurricanes was freshman Denitsa Angelova, who notched 12 kills on a .667 hitting percentage along with a match-high four blocks. The performance comes right after she tallied a career-high 12 kills against North Carolina.

In addition to Angelova, sophomore Asia Harvey and freshman Ruth Martinez also had great performances with 11 and 10 kills, respectively, and redshirt junior Ariana Rodriguez notched 37 assists.

Miami was also strong on defense, with four players notching double-digit digs for the first time this season. Redshirt senior Gaby Arroyo led the way with 15 digs, sophomore Sonja Danilovic had 12, and Rodriguez and Martinez each tallied 11.

Set one started off well for the Hurricanes, as they held a 6-4 lead after a kill by junior Logan Wiley. But right after that, the Blue Devils went on a 4-0 scoring run, capped off by a kill by sophomore Ashby Zubchevich, to take an 8-6 lead.

Duke held onto its lead, leading by as many as three at 11-8, before the Canes fought their way back.

Three straight kills by Angelova, Martinez and Harvey tied up the set at 11 apiece. The remainder of the set was a back-and-forth battle, with neither team leading by more than two points. In total, the set was tied 17 times.

A service error by Gaby Arroyo sent the set into extra points, but back-to-back kills by Martinez and Rodriguez gave Miami the 26-24 set victory.

Ava Stroshane, Staff Photographer // Freshman outside hitter Ruth Martinez reaches up for the ball during the Sept. 27 home game against FSU.

Set two went even better for the Canes, as they never trailed for a single point.

Back-to-back kills by Angelova and Harvey gave Miami an 11-8 lead, forcing a Duke timeout.

A kill by Angelova and an ace by Martinez, Miami’s only ace of the match, made the score 21-14, the largest lead by either team in the match. The Blue Devils tried to make a comeback, going on a 4-0 run to bring the score to 21-18.

However, Angelova put an end to the comeback, notching three straight kills to bring Miami to set point at 24-18. She then finished off the set with a block alongside Harvey, giving the Canes a 25-18 set win.

The final set started rough for Miami, as the Blue Devils started off with a 5-1 lead. Duke maintained its lead until the Canes tied up the set at eight.

The remainder of the set was neck-and-neck. Duke would gain the lead, and Miami would tie it right back up, with the set being tied at every score from eight to 17. But the Hurricanes broke away as a kill by Angelova finished off the set for the Hurricanes with a score of 25-22, along with the 3-0 match victory.

With the win, UM improved to 16-11 on the season with a 14-4 record in the conference. The sweep is also their seventh against an ACC opponent and eighth of the season.

For their next match, the Hurricanes will head down the road from Durham to Raleigh to play their final road match of the regular season, facing NC State on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 1 p.m.