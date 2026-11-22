For some University of Miami students, getting their nails done means scheduling an appointment at a salon. For others, it means visiting a fellow student who has turned her hobby into a growing business.

Ella Price is a UM sophomore who runs the nail business Nails By Ella (@nails_by__ella on Instagram). What started as an attempt to do her own nails to save money is now a source of income, a creative outlet and a way to build friendships on campus.

“I was tired of paying so much, every single time,” Price said. “I was like, honestly, I feel like I could do this myself.”

Price began doing her own nails during her freshman year of high school, purchasing a kit from Ulta and learning through practice. By junior and senior year, she started doing her friends’ and family’s nails.

As college approached, she saw an opportunity to turn her growing skill into a business.

She expanded her reach on Instagram by following high school peers, posting her availability and sharing her prices. Word of mouth became one of her most effective ways to attract new clients.

The same approach has helped her business grow at UM. Depending on the semester, Price typically books appointments about a month in advance, and they generally last between an hour and an hour and a half.

For students, booking with a fellow Hurricane offers several advantages. Price pointed to affordability, convenience and the ability to create intricate designs as reasons clients choose to book with her.

Beyond the service of a manicure, the business offers an opportunity for connection.

Price said some of her friendships have developed from doing clients’ nails. One of her roommates, who is also from her hometown, became closer to her through their nail appointments.

“There are definitely some times when I’ve been doing someone’s nails, and I feel like I’ve just connected well with them right away,” Price said. “It’s like, wow, I never would have known you if I hadn’t been doing your nails right now.”

Balancing those relationships with academics requires careful planning. Price said time management is her biggest challenge, especially when appointments overlap with midterms or days she needs to study.

One of the greatest benefits of running her own business, Price said, is having control over her own schedule.

“I am able to cater to my own schedule, which is awesome, especially in college,” she said.

She has learned that doing nails involves more work than she initially expected. Beyond the appointments themselves, she manages bookings, purchasing supplies and keeping up with current nail trends.

As she approaches graduation next year, Price is still figuring out what comes next. Moving off campus may mean scaling back her business and relying more on referrals. For now, she plans to see how things unfold, remaining open to whatever opportunities come her way.

“My plan as of now is if I don’t get another job to just kind of downsize a bit,” Price said. “I’m going to have to feel it out and see what works best for me.”