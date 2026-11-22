The Hurricanes found themselves in unfamiliar territory against Virginia Tech Saturday night.

Miami trailed by 14 for the first time in more than a year at home and only took its first lead of the night in the fourth quarter.

But despite the struggle to get there, the Hurricanes found a way to preserve their undefeated conference record, notching a 28-20 win over the Hokies and securing a spot in the ACC championship.

“We didn’t play well in a lot of aspects, but we played tough and gritty,” said head coach Mario Cristobal. “Sometimes that’s what you need in conference play.”

Down 20-14 with nine minutes left in the third quarter, Miami’s offense drove down the field with 11 runs and six passes. Highlighted by a Javian Mallory 18-yard run and a Cooper Barkate 13-yard catch, the Canes were looking for the go-ahead score at the Virginia Tech 2-yard line.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Mark Fletcher Jr. leaped into the end zone for his second touchdown of the evening, giving the Hurricanes their first lead of the night.

With the lead, Miami’s defense answered the call.

On third-and-10, Damon Wilson sacked Virginia Tech’s Ethan Grunkemeyer, his first sack since Oct. 3, to force the ball back to Miami.

Mensah and the Canes offense drove down the field through the air, putting the ball on the floor to grant Fletcher his third touchdown of the night — a game-sealing score as the defense forced a turnover on downs in the ensuing drive.

It wasn’t the typical spotless performance from Mensah who doubled his season total with two interceptions under the lights, only throwing for 241 yards with no touchdowns.

Miami’s touchdowns came on the ground, with Fletcher punching in three scores to extend his program record touchdown total to 42.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor // Senior running back Mark Fletcher Jr. signals touchdown with his arms after scoring against Virginia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium.

“When the going gets tough, no one is better than him in the country,” said Cristobal.

The Hokies came into the matchup as nearly three-score underdogs, but came out of the gate as the dominant side.

Virginia Tech opened the night living on the quick game, chipping away at Miami’s defense with a 15-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a touchdown.

Grunkemeyer went nine-for-ten on the opening drive, and ended his night 22-for-35.

Already on its heels, Miami further found itself in a hole after the second play of the drive bounced off Javian Mallory’s hands for a Virginia Tech interception.

With stellar field position, Hokie running back Messiah Mickens immediately punished the Hurricanes with a 15-yard rushing touchdown on the opening play.

Miami had not trailed by 14 or more points at Hard Rock Stadium since playing Louisville on Oct. 17 last season and Saturday marked the second time this season that the Hurricanes trailed going into halftime.

Fletcher notched the Hurricanes first touchdown of the night to cap off the drive, followed by an Upshaw two-point conversion to put the score 14-11.

Both teams traded field goals to head into the half 17-14, with Miami’s Jake Weinberg blasting a 59-yarder as time expired — setting a program record.

Mensah fell victim to another unfortunate interception in the second half.

On what the Hurricanes assumed was a “free play” suspecting offsides from the defense, Mensah looked deep to Barkate only for the ball to be intercepted by Hokie defensive back Joshua Clarke — his second of the game.

The Hurricanes remained unfazed despite the 20-14 scoreline, methodically driving down the field twice to flip the game on its head and close it out 28-20.

Miami will remain home to close out its regular season against Boston College next week, before heading to North Carolina for the ACC championship game against Wake Forest.

Kickoff for Boston College is set for noon on Sept. 28 and will air on ESPN.