On Oct. 10, the Miami Business Club took over the Miami Beach Convention Center for a night of entertainment, 1920s music and bond-building with business professionals around the Miami area.

The Miami Business Club was developed in 2020 by Stefan Lingmerth, an entrepreneur and investor who created Sunshine Kapital, a registered broker-dealer.

Their mission, according to their website, is to “drive the growth of our community forward and continue shaping a thriving future for South Florida.”

“The point of founding it was really to create a strong local business community,have good connections and have fun doing it, too. Just building that community, not really networking, I would say,” says Lingmerth.

Celebrating the successes of the MBC over the past six years, the event focused on the vast growth of membership in the organization.

A philanthropic focus to raise money for the Miami Waterkeeper was a key aspect of the event, prioritizing preservation of our natural waters and everything they have to offer the Miami area.

“The goal of the Miami Waterkeeper is to preserve and advocate for Miami’s waterways, particularly in Key Biscayne, and we’re also going up to Broward and Fort-Lauderdale,” said one of the Miami Waterkeeper representatives at the event.

Celebrating the connections built over the years, the event hosted hundreds of attendees and members of the MBC, from investors to content creators and tech workers to business owners.

The first two hours of the evening featured a mingling session outside of the Sunset Vista Ballroom for individuals to bond not solely over their work, but their lives and goals as well.

The area was precisely decorated with a red carpet for guests to be photographed, a balloon arch in red, cream, and gold, 1920s styled dancers tracing the room, and art pieces being sold at auction, created by Polen Cerci.

Guests could step out onto the balcony to overlook the city as the sun set throughout the evening.

The room was made up of people enjoying each other’s company, with laughter, conversation, and the recorded sound of Michael Buble filling the space.

“This is our inaugural, our first gala; the idea is to make it a marquee event that everyone wants to come to and everyone wants to participate in. We’re gonna have fun, and we’re gonna give back,” says Lingmerth.

“We have Miami Waterkeeper as our charity, so hopefully people donate, buy raffle tickets, bid on the auction, and we have the local business community that donated products and services to the auction.”

The event celebrated various business leaders within the club, including UM student Christian Yeagley, who was given the “Rookie of the Year” award for his success in developing his Influence Miami Magazine.

Keynote speakers included current Miami Beach governor Steven Meiner, who spoke about his first time attending a Miami Business Club meeting, and expressed how he continued to come to many meetings after and has deep support for the organization.

Alongside Governor Meiner, CEO of the Miami Waterkeeper, Rachel Silverstein spoke about the importance of our Miami waters and the value of donating to the organization.

In her words, “Without the bay, we are nothing.”

The gala had frequent intermissions with various forms of entertainment between speakers, with performances from singer Julies, contortionist Elena Lee and dancing from the Peter London Global Dance Company.

An auction took place on different indulgences like artwork by Polen Cerci, a brain scan, a four hour private yacht charter and a two and a half hour AI consulting session with Concerto Labs.

The MBC raised over 5,000 dollars for the Miami Waterkeeper, the event had over 300 attendees and the club is continuing to expand its members, with the executive team planning to improve its dedication to its most loyal members.

With events rising in attendance, the club plans to focus more on prioritizing its most loyal members. “We’re actually going to try to launch an inner circle membership after this gala, so it’s a smaller cohort of people,” says executive board member Mario Rosano.

“We can deliver more premium options in terms of network, in terms of events and being a little bit more tailored to people within certain specific industries.”

The gala’s attendees spoke highly of both the evening and its head. People acknowledged the kindness of founder Stefan and recall many positive experiences with him.

Yeagley remembers meeting Stefan years ago, and how he helped his teenage self get his foot in the door in the business world.

It is almost always expected for guests to be pleasant, agreeable and appear to have a nice time at a black-tie event, but from conversing with many of the attendees, it was apparent that the joy was genuine, and the connections truly were beyond simply “networking.”