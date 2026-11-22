The Miami Hurricanes volleyball team suffered its first loss after a six-match winning streak, losing to the North Carolina Tar Heels in four sets on Friday, Nov. 20 in Chapel Hill.

Despite the loss, freshman star Ruth Martinez recorded 18 kills, followed by Ella Thompson, who had a career-high 13 kills at a .417 hitting percentage. Another star who has been shining in every game is Denitsa Angelova, who also recorded 12 kills, six digs and one assist.

The first set started strong for the Canes, who scored three points, but the Tar Heels quickly caught up. The Canes got a kill from Martinez, but UNC was quick to answer with two straight points, taking a 10-6 lead.

UM kept fighting, recording four kills, including one from Sonja Danilovic, after errors by the Tar Heels. For the rest of the set, the Canes continued trying to take the lead but fell short as UNC outscored them to win the set, 25-20.

The second set started with the Tar Heels taking the lead and putting Miami under pressure. Thompson stepped up with a kill, but the Tar Heels continued their momentum, scoring three straight points.

There was a media timeout, and the Canes were trailing 15-4. This was one of the most challenging sets throughout the match.

The Canes continued to push, trying to add points to the scoreboard. Miami took a timeout, and Angelova recorded two kills, with Thompson right behind her. That gave the Hurricanes five additional points, but it wasn’t enough to win the set as the Tar Heels took it, 25-19.

The third set started well for the Canes despite UNC scoring first. Thompson recorded another kill, followed by Martinez, giving UM a 3-1 lead before a media timeout.

After that, the Canes’ trio of Danilovic, Martinez and Thompson each added a kill, giving Miami a 17-14 lead. The Tar Heels seemed frustrated but responded by scoring seven points, giving them a 21-19 lead.

The Canes forced a timeout and regained their momentum, with Thompson helping Miami score four more points to give the Hurricanes their only set win of the night, 27-25.

The fourth set started well for Miami, who took a 5-3 lead as Ariana Rodriguez stepped in with a service ace.

Both teams continued to go back and forth until the Tar Heels scored four straight points to take the lead. The Canes continued to fight, getting two kills from Martinez and Danilovic before a media timeout, giving Miami another lead at 15-13.

The Tar Heels responded by scoring six additional points and taking a 20-18 lead.

Angelova stepped in with a kill after a UNC attack error, tying the set at 20. However, the Tar Heels were able to outscore the Canes and win the set, 25-23, taking the match.

UM will stay on the road to play the Duke Blue Devils on Sunday, Nov. 22, before returning home for their final match of the season on Nov. 27.