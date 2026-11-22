For the first time since 2017 and second time in program history, the Miami Hurricanes are back in the ACC Championship game.

No. 7 Miami was pushed to the brink and faced adversity once again, but outlasted its rival Virginia Tech 28-20 on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

It wasn’t pretty, and it certainly wasn’t easy, as season-long issues continue to plague the Hurricanes. But in a college football season where upsets have become a nearly-weekly occurrence, winning by any means remains the ultimate goal.

First half struggles turned into second half triumph

Miami’s slow starts continued, but this time it reached a point that might have been impossible to come back from.

A Javian Mallory drop-turned-interception and two Virginia Tech touchdown drives to open the game put the Hurricanes behind 14 early.

Entering Saturday, Miami was 0-23 since 2005 when trailing by 11 or more points at the end of the first quarter.

The Hurricanes had to claw their way back into the game.

A Mark Fletcher Jr. one-yard touchdown run wedged between two Jake Weinberg field goals — including a school-record 59-yarder to end the half — brought the Canes within three.

The Canes took their first lead of the night in the fourth quarter with a 17-play, 90-yard touchdown drive.

Miami never wavered that lead.

UM’s defense stepped up when it mattered most after conceding 14 points in the first 10 minutes, only allowing six points in the remaining 3.5 quarters.

And on third-and-10 with more than eight minutes left, Damon Willson sacked Hokies’ quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer for his first sack since Clemson on Oct. 3.

“We have to play to our standard,” said head coach Mario Cristobal. “That kind of play has to be more consistent.”

His crucial stop led to Miami’s 9-play, 70-yard game-sealing touchdown drive.

Without Malachi Toney for the third consecutive week and no Eljia Lofton for most of the game, the Hurricanes found a way to win by any means necessary, this time with their backs against the wall.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor // Senior edge rusher Damon Wilson II celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami will have to live with its deficiencies

While many expected the Hurricanes’ myriad of issues to start to wane, that hope seems to dwindle.

Miami is heading into its final regular season game next week, this team is what it is.

2025’s offensive line featuring four NFL players is far in the rear view, and 2026’s unit is just not the same.

Despite facing a Virginia Tech defense that allowed 51 to SMU and 40 to Stanford in back-to-back weeks, UM quarterback Darian Mensah faced pressure all night.

Mensah was sacked twice, was constantly scrambling and was unable to connect with any deep shot against a porous Hokies’ defense.

The run game had its fair struggles in the first half in part to offensive line struggles. Fletcher, Javian Mallory and Girard Pringle Jr. combined for six carries and 24 yards in the first 30 minutes.

Defensively, the Hurricanes looked great in the second half, but the first half was a different story.

The Hurricanes allowed Grunkemeyer to complete 17 of his first 21 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown in the first half. The Penn State transfer looked unfazed, finding open receivers consistently for yards.

This has been a commonality this season, with UNC’s Billy Edwards Jr., Florida State’s Ashton Daniels and Clemson’s Tait Reynolds putting up season-best numbers against Miami.

These season-long problems for the Canes don’t look like they can be fixed with just one week remaining in the regular season.

A shot at history

In Miami’s 24-year stay in the ACC, it has only made it to the Championship game once, losing 38-3 against Clemson in 2017.

While the ultimate goal is going back to the national championship and claiming the program’s sixth title, it should be celebrated that the Canes have an opportunity to win their first ACC title in the last year of the championship game.

When Mario Cristobal first got to Miami, making the ACC Championship game seemed like a major accomplishment. Now, being in consideration to make it Charlotte has been a new normal.

Saturday’s victory marks the first time since 2001-03 that Miami has won at least 10 games and have a chance to go undefeated in conference play for the first time ever with a win against Boston College.

Miami fans should be thankful for what the last three years have been after a 20-year hiatus from being among the top of college football.

The Hurricanes will close out the season on Saturday, Nov. 28 against the Boston College Eagles. Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium is set for noon and will air on ESPN.