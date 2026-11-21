The Miami Hurricanes have clinched an ACC Championship game appearance for the second time in program history.

Following No. 7 Miami’s 28-20 victory over Virginia Tech, the Hurricanes became the first team in any Power 4 conference this season to clinch a conference championship appearance.

The Hurricanes have infamously never won the conference title during its 22 year stay in the conference, and only appeared in the championship game once in 2017.

In that 2017 matchup against Clemson, Miami fell short against eventual national champion Tigers 38-3.

Miami will look to rewrite history nine years later in the championship game against No. 11 Wake Forest, who also clinched a spot following UM’s win.

The Demon Deacons, currently sitting at 10-1 and 8-1 in conference play, have beat teams by a combined score of 393 to 84 since losing their only game of the season to Miami on Sept. 18.

Despite already clinching an ACC championship spot, Miami will maintain its focus on navigating its final regular season games against Boston College (Nov. 28).

Even in the event Miami takes on Wake Forest with both boasting an 11-1 record, the loser of the championship game will have an uphill battle to make the playoff as an at-large team.

Therefore, UM will aim to ensure it gives itself the best resume possible heading into the matchup.

Ironically, the Canes will play in what is likely the final ACC conference championship game.

Following the expansion of the CFP from 12 to 24 teams in 2027, conference championship games will go away. 2026 will be the last possible chance for the Hurricanes to claim an ACC Championship through the title game path.

The Hurricanes will play for the final ACC Championship on Saturday, Dec. 5, in Charlotte, N.C.

Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium is set for noon and will air on ABC.