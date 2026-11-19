Known as a celebration of school spirit and the University’s growth, Homecoming weekend brings students, faculty and alumni to campus each year. The weekend always draws a big crowd, but it might not be one full of UM students.

“Homecoming is a celebration where everybody, UM students and alumni, come together for tradition and culture here in Miami,” said Jacob Orelue, a UM freshman. “I think it’s a big time to be here on campus and be with the people who cherish the same things that give us life, the school that gives us an opportunity for growth and exploration. There’s no other time to miss.”

Ananth Uday Nayak, a UM sophomore, said, “Homecoming is a tradition that has been going on for almost a century here at UM. I couldn’t wait for the fireworks and the burning of the boat.”

Homecoming weekend kicked off on Nov. 12 with Canes Spirit Day. The iconic boat-burning ceremony and Hurricane Howl Block Party followed on Nov. 13. The weekend concluded on Nov. 14 with the Homecoming football game against Duke University, where the Canes came out victorious.

Many students were excited for these events.

“It’s a free chance to see fireworks and watch the football game,” Lucas Gutierrez, a UM sophomore said.

“There’s food, free merch. You can’t miss the fireworks,” Tiolu Ladipo, a UM junior said.

The Homecoming concert featuring NLE Choppa on Nov. 11 was also something students looked forward to.

“I like live music and his other songs like ‘Shotta Flow’ and ‘Camelot.’ I’m excited to hear these in person with all the boys,” said freshman Ian McMaster.

For students like freshman Anthony Tringali, these events were an opportunity to both celebrate the University and get involved with the community.

Other students went because of the experiences they had years prior.

“I enjoyed the fireworks and light show last year and I want to see the football game,” said UM sophomore Karina Kamineni.

Homecoming also provided a packed schedule that made for a fun-filled weekend for students with friends in town.

“My friend from back home who goes to FAU was in town, so I had to drag her to as many events as possible,” said Avital Gerts, a UM sophomore. “We definitely were excited for the fireworks show and the football game.”

While the excitement was strong, some students weren’t as enticed by what the weekend promised.

“I have other things that I am busy with,” Clason Zhu, a UM sophomore said.

Similar to Zhu, senior Jennifer Desantis said she didn’t go because she wasn’t interested and hadn’t heard much about the events.

“I don’t really have a specific reason,” she said. “I didn’t really hear much about it and I’m not super interested in going.”

Prior to Homecoming weekend, some students, like freshman Kirill Smoliarov, remained on the fence about going.

“I might go because I want to meet people, but the reason I wouldn’t go is because I might have different plans. I might go do something else with my friends,” he said.

Despite Homecoming weekend’s celebratory nature, it was a bittersweet few days for graduating seniors experiencing their last one as college students.

“I’m a senior and I graduate in December, so I’m just doing all the last events that Miami has to offer,” Jordan Luise said.

“It’s my last one, and I want to do everything this year,” Hannah Breen, a UM senior said.

Homecoming weekend at UM brings much excitement and celebration. Yet students have mixed views. Some students simply don’t find the events interesting or have other commitments, while others couldn’t wait for the football game and boat-burning ceremony.

So, is Homecoming weekend worth attending? Among the students interviewed, the answer depends on their plans and interests.