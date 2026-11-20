You might know Cannons from their 2019 hit “Fire for You,” but this time they are touring the country to promote their latest album, “Everything Glows.”

Rain began to fall before the band took the stage at the sold-out Zey Zey venue, but the crowd swayed, barely feeling the drizzle, still buzzing from opener Caroline Kingsbury.

Kingsbury, with a David Bowie-inspired aesthetic, brought a wave of excitement. Colorful and energetic, the red flashing lights were a sign of things to come: Every song carried a punch.

When Kingsbury put down the 90s-style telephone she used as a microphone and Michelle Joy, Cannons’ lead singer, stepped onto the stage, the crowd erupted.

Joy returned to the spotlight after suffering from severe anemia and burnout earlier this year. She swapped the curls for braids, but she performed with the same energy as before her hiatus. Swaying with her bandmates, it was as if she had never been sick.

Joy asked, “Can you repeat the pre-chorus with me?” And the crowd immediately responded to the siren call.

The trio — Joy, Ryan Clapham on guitar and Paul Davis on drums — became a quartet for this tour, adding bass player Jade Fink. Fink fit in seamlessly, and the smiles she shared with the rest of the band blended with the lights. It was a shared history, one that translated to flawless synergy.

Cannons’ synthpop is captivating; the beat is hypnotic, building slowly and reaching between your ribs. From the honeymoon phase to heartbreak, the simple yet touching lyrics are filled with emotions. Joy emphasized that the authenticity of their songwriting is something AI will never be able to recreate.

“We’ve written all these songs from our hearts,” Joy said after performing “Good Luck Charm.” “Real people writing real songs with real feelings.”

Joy’s intermissions painted the story not only of the album but of her own journey: less-than-great partners, traveling the country and finding a special someone — who she kept glancing at throughout the concert.

“The thing they don’t tell you about a bad relationship,” Joy said before performing “Carousel,” “is that they are not a detour — they are a training ground. And we got some really good songs out of that.”

For a moment, Cannons’ stories became everyone’s, as the venue moved to the same rhythm.

They couldn’t close the set, of course, without singing “Fire for You,” the band’s most popular song to date. With over 300 million streams on Spotify, the song is, as Joy describes it, the

“situationship anthem on TikTok.”

At Zey Zey, the song was a clear crowd-pleaser. Red lights flooded the venue as the crowd screamed the lyrics back at the band.

When Cannons left the stage, the crowd begged for more — and the band could not resist.

The band returned with an encore of “Bad Dream,” but that didn’t end the party. Afterward, Joy announced a DJ Set curated by Clapham himself as a thank you to the audience for supporting them, especially at a smaller venue — echoing Kingsbury’s earlier message about the importance of these kinds of shows.

“The touring economy is pretty crazy for artists,” Kingsbury told the Hurricane. “Smaller shows like this are supporting the touring economy, which is then helping artists my size and Cannons’ size continue to do this and continue to bring shows at an affordable price for people.”

As Cannons prepared to continue their tour and travel north all the way to Canada, Davis told the crowd, “This is the best crowd they’ve ever had.”

Even if they take the live music with them, Cannons’ new album reminds us that everything glows, especially in Miami.