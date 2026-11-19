Staying in Miami for Thanksgiving break means discovering a unique blend of traditions, volunteer opportunities and vibrant celebrations that go far beyond the dinner table.

Spend time with your community

From volunteering with local organizations to joining a pre-feast fitness event, Miami offers plenty of ways to connect with the community during Thanksgiving break.

Miami has several organizations in the area that give back for Thanksgiving. Groups like Branches and The Caring Place provide thousands of meals to people in need through donations and volunteer work. If you’re looking for volunteer opportunities, there is no shortage over Thanksgiving break.

If you’re looking to stay fit, Turkey Trot Miami hosts a 5K and a 10K with awards. These races are held in Tropical Park in Miami-Dade County and end with refreshments and a post-race Thanksgiving festival.

This race has options for all ages and athletic capabilities. You can also enjoy some fun games and entertainment following the race to complete the event.

The Gobbler in Homestead offers a 5K, 10K, half marathon and marathon for runners seeking a challenge. Tickets range from $30-$95 depending on the distance, but children ages 1-15 can participate for $5.

Listen to live music

The Piano Bar at The Betsy Hotel hosts a variety of jazz performances throughout November that are open to the public. The hotel’s restaurant, LT Steak & Seafood, also offers delicious specials on Thanksgiving.

For those older than 21, the Urge Miami Thanksgiving Festival takes place in Miami Beach over four days during Thanksgiving weekend. The festival’s listing includes a lineup of DJs and electronic musicians to experience the holiday Miami-style. Music lovers will have a diverse selection to choose from.

Explore Miami’s unique dining

It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes. Many Miami restaurants offer Thanksgiving menus for people who prefer the deliciousness without the cooking stress.

UM’s favorite ethically sourced, dietary-inclusive Naked Farmer offers a Thanksgiving plate with all the necessities — turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, cornbread, squash and, of course, cranberry chutney. There is even a vegetarian version that replaces turkey with delectable cinnamon sweet potatoes.

For those looking to go all out, Coconut Grove’s Carbone Vino offers a prix fixe menu blending its own classics with Thanksgiving staples.

Options include a wide variety such as shrimp cocktails, pumpkin tortellini, squash agrodolce, and the classics: Turkey and pumpkin pie.

Cheer on the Canes

Don’t leave the Canes hanging with an empty stadium during the holidays. The Hurricanes have a game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, against Virginia Tech and another game the following Saturday against Boston College on Nov. 28.

While Miami may not have a traditional cool-weather fall experience, there is plenty to do to celebrate.